The campaign called #TogetherAgain is part of Labatt's commitment to address the challenge ahead: reaching a critical mass of vaccinated Canadians. Canada's leading brewer will also provide paid time-off for employees to book and attend vaccination appointments, offer support to local public health units, and, if feasible, establish on-site employee vaccination clinics at its facilities.

"If there were ever a time for everyone to step up, this is it," says Kyle Norrington, President of Labatt Breweries of Canada. "We've faced an incredible challenge together over the past year, and now we're at a critical point. It's time to finish the job so we can get back together again, restore social occasions, and work towards economic recovery."

Millions of Canadians are welcoming the opportunity to get vaccinated. The goal of Labatt's program is to provide facts and information to help people make informed decisions, while encouraging others to get the word out and make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated.

In addition to launching www.TogetherAgainCanada.ca, a resource to for Canadians to access COVID-19 vaccination information from a variety of public health sources, Labatt's #TogetherAgain commitment includes:

Providing employees directly with the information they need to make an informed vaccination decision, and making it easy for them to get vaccinated by providing details on the 'how' and 'when'

Providing paid time-off so employees can book and attend their appointments

If feasible, establishing on-site employee vaccination clinics at Labatt's facilities

Offering support to local public health units to help ensure that there are no barriers to vaccination and that everyone has the opportunity to get one

Providing employees with time off to allow them to volunteer at community vaccine centres

Working with partners and other businesses to help get the word out

"We're counting on our network of partners, suppliers, customers and all Canadian businesses to adopt a similar commitment," says Norrington. "Our challenge to them is to do what they can to empower people to get vaccinated and use their platforms, as Labatt is doing, to leverage the multiplier effect and get the word out to as many Canadians as possible."

Across the country, governments, public health officials and health care providers are doing their part to ensure Canadians can access vaccines. #TogetherAgain is all about enhancing those efforts by getting the word out about efficacy, safety and benefits of vaccination to overcome any hesitancy.

Throughout the pandemic, Labatt has played an active role in relief efforts by activating its Canadian Disaster Relief Program to shift production of beer to make 100,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, donate 225,000 cans of clean drinking water to the City of Toronto's shelter programs, and providing support to Food Banks Canada and bars and restaurants by donating facemasks and reopening kits.

The #TogetherAgain campaign will run through the summer and continue for as long as needed to help increase vaccination awareness and attain high levels of vaccine protection across Canada. For more information, visit www.togetheragaincanada.ca or www.anouveauensemblecanada.ca

