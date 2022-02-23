SHAWINIGAN, QC, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - National parks are gateways to discovering, learning and connecting with nature. Parks Canada's network of national heritage places represents the very best that Canada has to offer and tells stories of who we are, including the history, cultures and contributions of Indigenous peoples.

The La Mauricie National Park management plan was recently tabled in Parliament. Reviewed every ten years, management plans are a requirement of the Canada National Parks Act and guide the management of national parks, national historic sites and national marine conservation areas.

The La Mauricie National Park management plan includes four key strategies which describe the major approaches that will guide park management over the next ten years in order to achieve the desired vision in the longer term:

Strategy 1: Protecting natural heritage and acting to restore its integrity

Strategy 2: Protecting traces of the past through storytelling

Strategy 3: A diversity of experiences in all seasons, in a unique natural and cultural setting

Strategy 4: A national park that is accessible and well integrated into the regional community

The La Mauricie National Park management plan was developed through consultations with Indigenous communities in the Mauricie, other partners and stakeholders, local residents, and current and former visitors. Through this management plan, Parks Canada will protect an important example of Canada's natural heritage, seek participation and collaboration from Indigenous Peoples, and provide an opportunity for Canadians to discover our history in new and exciting ways.

The La Mauricie National Park management plan is available on the Parks Canada website at https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/pn-np/qc/mauricie/gestion-management/plan-2021.

"National parks are some of Canada's crown jewels. They represent the power and history of our natural environments, and La Mauricie National Park is no exception. I would like to thank all those who participated in the development of the management plan that will help shape the future of this place that is so close to our hearts in the Mauricie. This initiative will ensure the sustainability of La Mauricie National Park, in addition to promoting and protecting its history."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice—Champlain

"The new management plan for La Mauricie National Park is the result of a collective effort and it is with great enthusiasm that our team looks to the future to continue protecting and enhancing this regional icon for current and future generations."

Geneviève Caron

Superintendent, Mauricie and Western Quebec Field Unit

Established in 1970, La Mauricie National Park is a treasure trove of 536 km², the size of the island of Montréal, with 150 lakes and rivers and 93% of its territory covered by forest.

is a treasure trove of 536 km², the size of the island of Montréal, with 150 lakes and rivers and 93% of its territory covered by forest. Parks Canada's Conservation and Restoration Program, which carries out projects to restore aquatic and forest ecosystems, is part of Parks Canada's mandate to protect and enhance La Mauricie National Park's natural heritage by returning the land to its natural state after more than 150 years of forestry operations and wildlife harvesting.

Conservation and Restoration Program, which carries out projects to restore aquatic and forest ecosystems, is part of Parks Canada's mandate to protect and enhance natural heritage by returning the land to its natural state after more than 150 years of forestry operations and wildlife harvesting. La Mauricie National Park is open year-round and welcomes over 200,000 visitors annually.

is open year-round and welcomes over 200,000 visitors annually. The Government of Canada celebrates families with free admission to all Parks Canada sites for youth 17 and under. Parks Canada's national heritage places are a great way for youth to experience the outdoors and learn about their environment and heritage.

