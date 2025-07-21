Institutional investors from Québec and around the world commit to supporting Innergex's ambition for sustainable growth and value creation

The transaction marks a strategic turning point for this Québec renewable energy leader, with the vast majority of its shareholding remaining in Québec

MONTRÉAL, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - La Caisse (formerly CDPQ) announced today that it has finalized the privatization of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. This transaction represents a key step in the growth of one of Canada's leading renewable energy platforms.

La Caisse also completed the syndication process that was initiated when the transaction was initially announced, in keeping with its stated intention to syndicate up to 20% of the capital it invested in Innergex with investors who share its vision for the next chapter in the company's growth. This approach brought together a group of investors, including several Québec institutions such as Investissement Québec, Desjardins Global Asset Management and Fondaction.

This syndication was also open to international investors, including 14 Swiss institutional investors that will join the syndicate of leading Québec investors mobilized by La Caisse.

"Innergex is a Canadian renewable energy leader and plays a key role in the energy transition. To shift into a higher gear, the company needed shareholders aligned with its long-term potential, protected from stock market cycles. That's why we brought together a syndicate of Québec and international investors who share this vision," said Emmanuel Jaclot, Executive Vice-President and Head of Infrastructure at La Caisse. "This privatization immediately provides Innergex with increased financial agility to accelerate the development of large-scale projects. It is a reflection of Innergex's potential and Québec's leadership in the energy transition."

"With the strong commitment of a group of leading investors, Innergex is beginning a new chapter in its history," added Michel Letellier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Innergex. "This alliance with partners who believe in our mission and values will enable us to pursue our growth with ambition, agility and vision. Together, we will accelerate the development of promising renewable energy projects, here and around the world, and continue building a more sustainable energy future for all."

As the leading shareholder, La Caisse will continue to support Innergex in its long-term growth strategy, both in Canada and internationally, by leveraging its diversified asset portfolio and its expertise in developing renewable energy projects around the world.

ABOUT LA CAISSE

At La Caisse, formerly CDPQ, we have invested for 60 years with a dual mandate: generate optimal long-term returns for our 48 depositors, who represent over 6 million Quebecers, and contribute to Québec's economic development.

As a global investment group, we are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private credit. As at December 31, 2024, La Caisse's net assets totalled CAD 473 billion. For more information, visit lacaisse.com or consult our LinkedIn or Instagram pages.

La Caisse is a registered trademark of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec that is protected in Canada and other jurisdictions and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

For more information

MEDIA RELATIONS TEAM

+ 1 514 847-5493

[email protected]

SOURCE La Caisse