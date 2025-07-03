MONTRÉAL, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Following the publication of the report by United Nations Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, La Caisse wishes to be clear and firmly rejects allegations that it facilitates or encourages international crimes through its investments.

Allegations and facts must be corrected. For one, the majority of investments in the companies mentioned are not directly managed by La Caisse. They are managed by intermediaries or are held through standard products offered to all investors. Furthermore, La Caisse holds a very small percentage of shares in these companies, which limits its ability to directly influence them. In actual fact, it owns less than 0.1% of the majority of the companies identified. The rest are largely multinationals, such as Booking, Airbnb or Alphabet (Google), that are available and used all over the world and owned by a large number of investors. In addition, when La Caisse cannot exercise direct influence to encourage best practices, it does so through Federated Hermès, a globally recognized service provider specialized in shareholder engagement. We expect all of these companies to meet the highest standards wherever they operate.

Lastly, La Caisse would like to reiterate that it has also ceased any new engagement in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories. La Caisse also reaffirms that it acts at all times in full compliance with all requirements of Canadian law and will continue to act in accordance with international standards on this matter wherever it operates. La Caisse takes its responsibilities as a global investor very seriously and is committed to continue operating according to the highest standards of human rights.

ABOUT LA CAISSE

At La Caisse, formerly CDPQ, we have invested for 60 years with a dual mandate: generate optimal long-term returns for our 48 depositors, who represent over 6 million Quebecers, and contribute to Québec's economic development.

As a global investment group, we are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private credit. As at December 31, 2024, La Caisse's net assets totalled CAD 473 billion. For more information, visit lacaisse.com or consult our LinkedIn or Instagram pages.



La Caisse is a registered trademark of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec that is protected in Canada and other jurisdictions and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

