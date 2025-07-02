Cathexis Successfully Completes the $5.8 Billion Sale of Yondr Group to DigitalBridge and La Caisse

Transaction represents a successful exit for Cathexis, which founded Yondr in 2018

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Cathexis Holdings, L.P. ("Cathexis") today announced the successful completion of the sale of Yondr Group ("Yondr"), a global developer, owner, and operator of hyperscale data centers, to DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) ("DigitalBridge") and La Caisse (formerly CDPQ) for $5.8 billion.

Yondr develops and operates data centers to address the complex data center capacity demands of the world's largest technology companies. As demand for advanced data processing capabilities expands, Yondr has more than 420MW of capacity committed to hyperscalers and significant additional land to support a total potential capacity of over 1GW. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for advanced data processing capabilities driven by ongoing digital transformation, the expansion of cloud solutions, and the rise of AI.

"I am proud to have supported Yondr on its journey since its formation in 2018. Yondr has become a vital infrastructure partner to many of the world's largest technology companies, and I believe DigitalBridge and La Caisse are the right partners to support Yondr through its next stage of growth. I look forward to seeing what the business will achieve," said William Harrison, CEO of Cathexis. "While many individuals contributed to the success of Yondr, I would like to thank Paul Cossell (former Chief Executive Officer of Yondr) and Chester Reid (former Chief Financial Officer of Yondr) in particular for their outstanding leadership of and dedication to the company. Paul and Chester have been instrumental in positioning Yondr for this next chapter of growth under new ownership. I wish them continued success in all their future endeavors. I would also like to welcome Aaron Wangenheim, who has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, and Sandip Mahajan, who has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, to Yondr, and wish them much success as they lead the company through this exciting next phase with DigitalBridge and La Caisse."

Citi served as Yondr's exclusive financial advisor, with White & Case LLP as its legal counsel and PricewaterhouseCoopers as its tax and accounting advisor.

About Cathexis

Cathexis is a private investment holding company based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The firm's investment strategy is value-oriented and opportunistic, with a primary focus on private equity, growth equity and venture capital. The firm invests directly in contracting, real estate, energy, data center, and venture capital opportunities. The investment team targets opportunities where the firm's flexible and permanent capital base, long-term investment horizon, and industry expertise give the firm a significant advantage. Cathexis believes that strong alignment with management teams and operating partners along with its ability to commit long-term capital are key drivers of its success. For more information, visit www.cathexis.com.

About Yondr Group

Yondr Group is a global developer, owner, and operator of hyperscale data centers. The company specializes in delivering and operating dedicated infrastructure that is engineered for scale. As an organisation, our mission —'Global capacity responsible delivery'— ensures that we achieve our vision of a tomorrow without constraints. For more information, visit www.yondrgroup.com.

Media Contacts:

Cathexis

[email protected]

Yondr Group

Louise Donkor, Marketing Communications Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Cathexis Holdings, L.P.