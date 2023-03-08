The brand's signature philanthropic program, which honours extraordinary women who selflessly serve their communities, is set to evolve, and expand in 2024.

TORONTO, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - In honour of International Women's Day, L'Oréal Paris Canada announced today that the brand will be taking an exciting new approach to their beloved Women of Worth program in 2024. Since the program launch in 2017, this philanthropic initiative honoured an exceptional group of strong, diverse, and passionate women leaders, who continue to work tirelessly to implement local and global change, while bringing hope to Canadians. These courageous leaders devote their time, resources, heart,and soul into finding innovative programs, inspiring solutions, and providing crucial support to their communities and beyond.

As the number one beauty brand in the world, L'Oréal Paris Canada is committed to doing better and going bigger with the Women of Worth program in 2024. For 2023, the brand will be leaning into a year of celebrating all the amazing women who have participated in the program so far by acknowledging their actions and commitment to the program, and ultimately, their success. During this period, the brand will also be working hard behind the scenes to further develop the Women of Worth Program for 2024, by massifying and making it more inclusive to invite more Canadian women to participate than ever before.

In previous years, the annual Women of Worth program highlighted 10 remarkable women who redefined generosity, lived with extraordinary purpose and worked hard to heal and grow their communities, each receiving a $10,000 grant for their non-profit cause as well as a national platform to share their stories. Over the past 6 years, L'Oréal Paris Canada has bestowed over $660,000 dollars across 60 Canadian organizations, which often included the prevention and treatment of child sexual abuse, food insecurity, support of marginalized communities and underserved youth, environmental sustainability, the development of platforms for BIPOC communities, and many more.

"The L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth program is near and dear to our hearts. Each year, honouring women who selflessly advocate for change, strengthening their communities and bringing people together." said Edouard Hottebart, General Manager, L'Oréal Paris Canada. "But, as the world's number 1 beauty brand, we need to go beyond the program from being exclusive, to a much larger scale program that can honour all Canadian women and allow us to connect deeper with our consumers."

This year, L'Oréal Paris will continue to celebrate and invest in women who find beauty and strength in their communities every day. As a brand who is heavily involved and committed to make a change for women's rights, L'Oréal Paris will continue their efforts through the Stand Up Against Street Harassment Program , a partnership with Right To Be, an NGO expert in the fight against harassment of all forms. Stand Up is a training program designed to help prevent street harassment and build safe, inclusive spaces for all. The program introduces the 5D's methodology, a proven set of tools to help people safely intervene when they are a victim or witness to harassment in public spaces. To date, L'Oréal Paris and Right to have trained 1.5 million people across 42 countries. In 2023, L'Oréal Paris Canada plans to train 150,000 Canadians, helping L'Oréal Paris globally hit their objective of 2 million people trained by the end of 2023.

About L'Oréal Paris

L'Oréal Paris, the world's number one beauty brand, is dedicated to empowering women and men by offering the most luxurious and innovative products and services available in the mass market. For most, the name "L'Oréal" is immediately evocative of the brand's signature phrase, "Because I'm Worth It" - the tagline behind the legendary advertising campaign for the Superior Preference® hair colour launch in 1973. Today, it represents the essence of the L'Oréal Paris brand as a whole, a spirit which is about helping every woman and man embrace their unique beauty while reinforcing their inner sense of self-worth. For more than 100 years, L'Oréal Paris has held an unparalleled commitment to advancement in technology, innovation, and research, providing ground-breaking, high-quality products for women, men, and children of all ages and ethnicities in five major beauty categories: cosmetics, skincare, hair colour, haircare, and men's grooming.

Instagram: @lorealparis | Facebook: facebook.com/lorealpariscanada | Hashtag: #womenofworthCAN

SOURCE L'Oréal Paris

For further information: and press inquiries, please contact: Hannah Kelly: [email protected]; Courtney Neher: [email protected]