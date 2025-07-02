L'ORÉAL PARIS ANNOUNCES CHARLOTTE CARDIN AS NEWEST AMBASSADOR IN CANADA AND FRANCE

MONTREAL, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - L'Oréal Paris Canada is proud to announce award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin as its newest ambassador. She's known for her soulful vocals, introspective lyrics, and blend of pop, jazz, and electronic influences. In 2024, 99 NIGHTS won Album of the year at the Juno Award and later that year she made history as Billboard Canada Women of the Year. She's currently booming and reaching a new milestone in France with her single "Feel Good."

L'Oréal Paris is thrilled to welcome the incredibly talented Charlotte Cardin as part of the family. Cardin embodies the brand's mission of empowering women to own their worth unapologetically.

From her early beginnings in Montréal to international acclaim, Charlotte Cardin has captivated audiences with a distinct musical style that blends electro-pop with raw, soulful ballads. Her artistry, marked by introspective lyrics and haunting melodies, has made her one of the defining voices of her generation.

OWNING HER POWER, FEARLESSLY

Cardin's debut album Phoenix catapulted her into the global spotlight, becoming one of the best-selling albums of 2023. Praised for its vulnerability and emotional intelligence, Phoenix solidified her reputation as both a gifted vocalist and a masterful storyteller. With six Juno Awards and 14 nominations to date, she stands as one of Canada's most celebrated musical talents.

LEADING WITH AUTHENTICITY AND COURAGE

Beyond her achievements in music, Charlotte is a passionate advocate for mental health awareness and body positivity. As an ambassador for the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation, she uses her platform to support the well-being of future generations and inspire others to lead with compassion and self-acceptance.

CHARTING HER OWN COURSE

Charlotte Cardin's rise is a testament to the power of authenticity. By consistently choosing self- expression over conformity, she has inspired fans and fellow artists to embrace their individuality and speak their truths—qualities that align deeply with L'Oréal Paris's ethos.

OWNING THE PRESENT: EMBRACING THE NOW

At the intersection of youth, experience, and creativity, Cardin is redefining what it means to be a modern artist. With a confident voice and bold presence, she is a true force in the world of music, beauty, and culture.

"It feels incredibly natural to join the L'Oréal Paris family. Their values around individuality and empowered self-worth align deeply with who I am—and what I stand for." - Charlotte Cardin

"Charlotte embodies everything L'Oréal Paris stands for—confidence, creativity, and fearless self-worth. We're thrilled to welcome her to the L'Oréal Paris family." - Édouard Hottebart, General Manager at L'Oréal Paris Canada

ABOUT L'ORÉAL PARIS

L'Oréal Paris, the world's number one beauty brand, is dedicated to empowering women and men by offering luxurious, innovative products accessible to all. Known globally for its signature tagline, "Because I'm Worth It," L'Oréal Paris champions individuality and self-worth through cutting-edge products in cosmetics, skincare, hair colour, hair care, and men's grooming. With more than a century of beauty leadership, the brand continues to celebrate diverse expressions of beauty in every form.

