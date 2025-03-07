MONTREAL, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - L'Oréal Paris is proud to announce its newest partnership with Canadian trailblazer Jessica Campbell, the first full-time female assistant coach in National Hockey League 'NHL' history. As a Canadian partner for L'Oréal Paris' Worth It Program, Jessica's remarkable journey is an embodiment of empowerment, strength, and breaking barriers for women in sports. The announcement, made on International Women's Day, aligns with L'Oréal Paris' commitment to supporting female empowerment and celebrating women who redefine the limits of what is possible.

L'Oréal Paris Canada Announces Partnership with Jessica Campbell, Assistant Coach of the Seattle Kraken, on International Women's Day (CNW Group/L'Oréal Paris)

In July 2024, Jessica Campbell made history when she was named assistant coach for the Seattle Kraken, solidifying her place as a pioneer in a male-dominated field. Later that year, in the fall of 2024, she became the first woman to coach behind the bench in an NHL game. Jessica's trailblazing journey has been marked by a series of groundbreaking accomplishments, including her role as assistant coach for the Nurnberg Ice Tigers in Sweden and becoming the first woman to coach at the men's World Championships with the German National Team in 2021. Her persistence and determination led her to the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds in 2022 before achieving her ultimate goal of breaking into the NHL.

"I'm so humbled and grateful for my role with the Seattle Kraken and I am proud to partner with L'Oréal Paris and be part of the Worth it Program to further share my story" said Jessica.

Beyond her coaching career, Jessica's entrepreneurial spirit shines through her company, JC Powerskating, which she founded in 2019. As a Cornell University graduate and a former Team Canada National Team player, she attracted elite players for off-season training, solidifying her standing as a leader in the hockey world. Jessica's success has proven that her expertise as a coach, leader, and innovator has earned her a seat at the table.

"Jessica Campbell is a true icon of empowerment and leadership," said Edouard Hottebart, General Manager at L'Oréal Paris Canada. "Her dedication to progress, not just for women in hockey but for all women and girls, aligns perfectly with the values of L'Oréal Paris. We are excited to support Jessica as she continues to shatter barriers and inspire women everywhere to pursue their passions and believe in their worth."

L'Oréal Paris continues its mission to uplift and empower women around the globe, showcasing incredible stories of achievement, confidence, and strength. By partnering with a leader like Jessica Campbell, L'Oréal Paris reaffirms its commitment to celebrating the diverse and inspiring women who are paving the way for the future.

To watch the campaign video with Jessica, please click here: LINK.

