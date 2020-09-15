It was at the initiative of Ms Rizqy that this medal presentation took place in her presence, as well as in the presence of Ms Mary Patsatzis, Director of L'Oréal Kids Daycare Center; Ms Vanessa Clémendot, Vice-President of Operations at L'Oréal Canada, Ms Mélanie Perreault, Director of Human Resources for the Distribution Centre at L'Oréal Canada and Ms Karine De Bellefeuille, Director of QETNSHE and Corporate Security at L'Oréal Canada. During the ceremony, Ms. Rizqy recognized Ms Patsatzis' great contribution, as well as her commitment and dedication to making the L'Oréal Kids Daycare Center welcoming and safe for the children of frontline workers throughout the duration of the COVID-19 crisis.

Inaugurated in 2002, the L'Oréal Kids Daycare center, situated in the L'Oréal Canada Distribution Centr, usually accommodates 67 children of employees. As of Monday, March 30, 2020, it welcomed, in addition to the children of employees, children from other childcare centers in order to accommodate essential workers following the closure of their daycare centers. In addition, the Daycare Centre, which never closed its doors during the crisis and remained open full-time, generously welcomed special needs children from other establishments which had to close. Finally, throughout the pandemic, the educators of the L'Oréal Kids childcare center, in collaboration with Ms Karine De Bellefeuille, QETNSHE and Corporate Security Director at L'Oréal Canada, implemented a specific operating protocol for COVID-19 which is still rigorously applied today.

"This medal, offered by the National Assembly and Ms Rizqy, represents a great honor for us. L'Oréal Canada has always been recognized for its commitments, particularly in terms of consumer safety, environmental protection and the well-being of its employees and community. This honorary medal is, for us, an unparalleled mark of recognition for our continued efforts, "said Vanessa Clémendot, Vice-President of Operations at L'Oréal Canada.

"The members of the Board of Directors of the L'Oréal Kids Daycare Centre are proud to have been able to offer the community a safe and welcoming place, offering respite and peace of mind during these difficult times to many families in the region. » continued Mélanie Perreault, Human Resources Director of the L'Oréal Canada Distribution Center and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the L'Oréal Kids childcare center.

This is not the first community engagement project for L'Oréal Canada and its L'Oréal Kids Daycare Center. In 2018, they inaugurated a beehives and an urban vegetable garden, in partnership with Alvéole, Micro-Habitat and the Caisse Desjardins de Bois-Francs - Bordeaux - Cartierville. This project allows children to not only be made aware of the environment, but also to introduce them to the importance of local sourcing, promote healthy eating habits and instill basic notions of teamwork and socialization.

The Canadian cosmetics giant's operations center, which also became carbon neutral in December 2017, continues its tradition of excellence. "This honorary medal crowns the efforts we put in place during the COVID-19 crisis, such as the launch of our Canadian COVID-19 solidarity plan last March, which aimed in particular to offer free hand sanitizing gels to Canadian hospitals, as well as monetary and product donations to Centers for women who are victims of domestic violence", declared Frank Kollmar, President and CEO of L'Oréal Canada. "We are proud that the Quebec National Assembly recognizes the contribution of our Daycare Center to the collective effort of L'Oréal Canada's fight against COVID-19."

