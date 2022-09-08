MONTREAL, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - L'Oréal Canada's Professional Products Division is launching a free online Diversity and Inclusion training program available to all Canadian Hairstylists, regardless of the brand they work with.

Power of the Collective hair diversity education program

50% of Canadians* have diverse hair types, like straight, curly or coily hair, classified as hair types 1, 3 and 4. These hair types require specific training to cut, style and color expertly. Such training is offered by some hairdressing schools, but not by all. Interviews with Canadian stylists have revealed that they consequently often feel underqualified to cut, style and color all hair types based on the training they have received.

The objective of the "Power of the Collective" program is to educate every stylist on the diversity of hair types in order to foster an inclusive and trusted salon environment for all Canadian stylists and clients.

The first-year, 6-module training consists of four sections focused on hair cutting, all taught by international professionals with expertise on the respective hair type:

Vancouver -based celebrity stylist James Valiant will be teaching the first modules about straight hair types, classified as Hair Type 1.

-based celebrity stylist James Valiant will be teaching the first modules about straight hair types, classified as Hair Type 1. Two-time 'North American Hairstyling Awards' Winner Rodrigo Araneda will be focusing on wavy hair types, classified as Hair Type 2.

Curly Hair, classified as Hair Type 3, will be taught by 2022 'North American Hairstyling Awards' Texture Winner, Jamal Edmonds .

. And five-time 'North American Hairstyling Awards' winner Michelle O'Connor will teach the modules devoted to coily hair, classified as Hair Type 4.

After completion of the four modules, students will attend an exclusive Livestream event with a celebrity hairstylist showcasing hands-on top trends and an interactive Q&A.

The second year of training will be focused on styling, and the third year will focus on color.

Once the full program is complete, hairstylists will be certified as allies having gone through the complete foundational training. They will receive a stylist station decal to show their support for all clients that walk into their salon to ensure their clients know they are committed to upskilling themselves on all hair types.

Vice-President of L'Oréal Canada's Professional Products Division, Stephan Arsenault, said: "L'Oréal Canada's Professional Products Division is strongly committed to diversity in the industry, and we are fully mobilised to help hairstylists diversify and enrich their expertise. With the objective to train over 10,000 hairstylists in Canada, the potential reach is significant, and we collectively have the power to bring a real change to the Canadian hair industry."

International stylist Michelle O'Connor stated, "I joined the Power of the Collective movement because I am a firm believer in joining forces with likeminded artists in order to have a most powerful message. Diversity & Inclusion is a significant passion of mine. I've waited to have this voice my entire career. Together we have the ability to change and evolve the beauty industry, which in some small but extraordinary way changes the world!"

Celebrity stylist James Valiant said, "I decided to join the Power of the Collective movement because I believe constant education is a fundamental part of life, especially in the hairdressing industry. Sharing information enhances creativity and most importantly makes us feel secure and confident in what we do."

Hairstylists can sing-up for free until December 1 at www.powerofthecollective.ca

*2022 L'Oreal x Synopsis study

