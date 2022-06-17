The L'Oréal Canada Business Data Lab is a nimble and independent set of data scientists, closely tied to the business, who put their focus on solving key business issues, using the agility of L'Oréal Canada and leveraging the dynamism of Montreal as the Canadian capital of AI, in partnership with Rocket Science Development and its CEO Mohamed Sabri, as well as McGill University.

"Our Beauty Tech ambition is to exponentially augment L'Oréal's game-changing science with cutting-edge technologies, at scale, to deliver unsurpassed consumer beauty experiences", said Samantha Daude Di Nacera, L'Oréal Canada CMO.

"Understanding the consumers' beauty needs, how they are talking about their beauty challenges and looking for solutions to make sure, for example that we speak the same language, is what the L'Oréal Canada Business Data Lab will enable us to do. For instance, we introduced new words searches and changed our product descriptions to adapt to our consumers' language," explained Ludovic Begue, L'Oréal Canada CRM & Data Science Director.

The Canadian subsidiary is a digital hub for the L'Oréal Group, having been at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies since 2011 from transactional to big data, artificial intelligence and Beauty Tech, with cutting-edge Virtual try-on (VTO) test technologies for make-up, colouring and skin diagnosis, using proprietary know-how in facial tracking and colour rendering. As part of its digital acceleration strategy, the L'Oréal Group acquired ModiFace in 2018, a world-renowned Toronto-based start-up company and a leader in augmented reality and artificial intelligence applied to beauty. These Beauty tech services allow L'Oréal to deliver business value to brands and retailers, memorable shopping experiences to consumers and an overall positive impact to society and the environment.

"As the L'Oréal Group unveils the future of beauty powered by tech at the largest European technology industry conference and exhibition, Viva Technology (Viva Tech) 2022, L'Oréal Canada is happy to contribute to the future of Beauty Tech and support our mission to create the beauty that moves the world", said An Verhulst-Santos, President & CEO, L'Oréal Canada.

About L'Oréal Canada

L'Oréal Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of L'Oréal Group, the largest cosmetics company in the world. Headquartered in Montreal, the company had sales of $1.38 billion in 2021 and employs more than 1,450 people. The company holds a portfolio of 39 brands, encompassing all aspects of beauty, and is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, salons, pharmacies, drugstores, and branded retail. L'Oréal Canada, whose operations are carbon neutral, supports the L'Oréal Foundation's programs such as L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science, which has promoted the advancement of women in science in Canada since 2003 and Beauty for a better life, a social reintegration program in hairdressing for immigrant women since 2017.

