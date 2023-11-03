L'Oréal Canada Inaugurates "Notre-Dame de Paris: the Augmented Exhibition" at Montréal's Arsenal Contemporary Art, Paying Tribute to 65 Years of Beauty

To celebrate its milestone anniversary, Canada's number one beauty brand launched an immersive augmented reality exposition in the presence of dignitaries, media and stakeholders from across Canada

MONTREAL, Nov. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - L'Oréal Canada, Canada's #1 beauty company, celebrated its 65th anniversary with yesterday's opening of an immersive augmented reality exposition at Montréal's Arsenal Contemporary Art, entitled "Notre-Dame de Paris: the Augmented Exhibition." Previously exhibited in Paris, Berlin, Shanghai, and Washington, D.C., this L'Oréal Groupe initiative aligns with the company's wider commitment to create the beauty that moves the world, with a focus on inclusive beauty experiences, innovation, and sustainability. Now, thanks to L'Oréal Canada, consumers can enjoy this impressive exhibit for the first time on Canadian soil.