L'Oréal Canada Inaugurates "Notre-Dame de Paris: the Augmented Exhibition" at Montréal's Arsenal Contemporary Art, Paying Tribute to 65 Years of Beauty

03 Nov, 2023, 15:37 ET
To celebrate its milestone anniversary, Canada's number one beauty brand launched an immersive augmented reality exposition in the presence of dignitaries, media and stakeholders from across Canada
MONTREAL, Nov. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - L'Oréal Canada, Canada's #1 beauty company, celebrated its 65th anniversary with yesterday's opening of an immersive augmented reality exposition at Montréal's Arsenal Contemporary Art, entitled "Notre-Dame de Paris: the Augmented Exhibition." Previously exhibited in Paris, Berlin, Shanghai, and Washington, D.C., this L'Oréal Groupe initiative aligns with the company's wider commitment to create the beauty that moves the world, with a focus on inclusive beauty experiences, innovation, and sustainability. Now, thanks to L'Oréal Canada, consumers can enjoy this impressive exhibit for the first time on Canadian soil.
- Who: L'Oréal Canada executives, dignitaries, media, influencers, retail partners and stakeholders, in the presence of Mr. Michel Miraillet, Ambassador of France to Canada.
- What: The inauguration of "Notre-Dame de Paris: the Augmented Exhibition," in celebration of L'Oréal Canada's 65th anniversary. Offering an immersion in augmented reality, the "Notre-Dame de Paris" exposition showcases innovations powered by tech, while paying homage to more than 850 years of French history embodied by an iconic landmark, the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral.
- When: The inauguration event was held on November 2, 2023; the exhibit will be open to the public through the end of this year.
- Where: Montréal's Arsenal Contemporary Art.
- Why: The next generation of beauty services will revolve around addressing consumer tensions that exist today, fueled by innovation, nurtured by green sciences and powered by tech. Established in 1958, L'Oréal Canada has differentiated itself throughout its history by its unique portfolio, empowered teams, and a commitment to creating the beauty that moves the world. Moving into its next chapter, L'Oréal Canada is focused on its sense of purpose, such as inclusive beauty experiences, innovation, data-driven decision-making, and sustainability, placing value on its passionate teams and embracing continuous evolution to stay at the forefront of the beauty industry.
L'Oréal Canada is a subsidiary of the L'Oréal Groupe, the world's leading beauty company, managing 40 iconic beauty brands. Celebrating 65 years in Canada, L'Oréal Canada operates a head office, a plant and a distribution centre in Montreal, and employs more than 1,450 people from 80 nationalities. Products are available across all distribution channels including hair salons, department stores, mass market, pharmacies, medi-spas, e-commerce and more. L'Oréal Canada's commitment to growth is generated through sustainable innovation and driven by the company's L'Oréal for the Future ambition which demonstrates sustainable development across the Groupe's value chain. The subsidiary also actively supports the L'Oréal Foundation's programs such as L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science.
SOURCE L'Oréal Canada Inc.
For further information: Press Contact: Laura Lovasik, Corporate Affairs Director, [email protected]
Share this article