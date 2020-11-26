FOR WOMEN IN SCIENCE: A MORE THAN 20-YEAR COMMITMENT

Women scientists are leading ground-breaking research across the world. But despite their remarkable discoveries, women still represent just 29 %1 of researchers globally, and their work rarely gains the recognition it deserves. Only 3 % of Nobel Prizes for science have ever been awarded to women, and only 11 %2 of senior research roles are held by women in Europe.

As the world hurtles towards a future threatened by climate change and resource scarcity, the global scientific community must lose no time in recognising and promoting women scientists' achievements. The Fondation L'Oréal and UNESCO have worked together for more than 20 years to help empower more women scientists to achieve scientific excellence and participate equally in solving the great challenges facing humanity.

THE 2020 CANADIAN FELLOWS

Since 2003, L'Oréal Canada and the Canadian Commission for UNESCO reward young doctorate and post doctorate women researchers and give away $60 000 CAD in research grants.

The L'Oréal-UNESCO 2020 Excellence in Research Fellowships, each worth $20,000, are awarded to support major postdoctoral research projects undertaken by young Canadians at a pivotal time in their career. They reward excellence and allow top scientists, selected by a panel of experts, to further their research. Dr. Liette Vasseur, President of the Canadian Commission for UNESCO, had the pleasure to present them to:

Dr. Emily Choy , McGill University and Environment and Climate Change Canada, Department of Natural Resource Sciences

and Environment and Climate Change Canada, Department of Natural Resource Sciences Dr. Lindsay Oliver , Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), Kimel Family Translational Imaging-Genetics Laboratory

A $10,000 Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) and L'Oréal-UNESCO 2020 For Women in Science Supplement was awarded by Dr. Alejandro Adem, President, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada to a Canadian scientist involved in a promising research project, namely:

Dr. Joey Bernhardt , University of British Columbia , Department of Zoology.

In collaboration with the France Canada Research Fund (FCRF), three fellowships of $5,000 each to encourage and develop scientific and university exchanges between France and Canada, in all areas of knowledge, from fundamental science to human and social sciences were awarded by Ruby Heap, Co-president FCRF. The L'Oréal Canada France Canada Research Fund 2020 Fellows are:

Hope Boyce , McGill University , McGill Space Institute

, , McGill Space Institute Mackenzie Urquhart-Cronish , University of British Columbia , Department of Botany

, , Department of Botany Justine Salam , University of Waterloo , Balsillie School of International Affairs

"Each year, the L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science programs support more than 250 talented young women researchers around the world. L'Oréal Canada is proud to have supported so far more than 70 Canadian, who are the rising stars of research, at a crucial period in their careers", said Frank Kollmar, President and CEO of L'Oréal Canada, in his opening remarks. "Never has science been more vital. This challenging year has certainly put a spotlight on the importance of science and research scientists in supporting our world's wellbeing. More than ever, the world needs science and science needs women."

"These Awards recognize women who have successfully started a career in science and underline that science can and must count on women", said Kareen Rispal, France Ambassador to Canada. "It is also clear that this period of pandemic brings many additional challenges for women who have chosen careers in science, as health measures have made the conciliation between professional and personal life even more difficult.(…) As you know, gender equality is an issue that is particularly close to my heart. This is why it seems essential to me that the French Embassy and the France-Canada Research Fund continue to support the cause of the advancement of women in science."

These six fellows will also be invited to participate in the L'Oréal Canada For Girls in Science Mentoring program, in partnership with the UNESCO School Network of Canada and Let's Talk Science, where they will encourage the vocations of girls in high school, bust myths about careers in science and hopefully, inspire others to follow in their footsteps to make the world a better place.

They will also each receive a project management training workshop offered by Mitacs, a not-for-profit organization that fosters growth and innovation in Canada by solving business challenges with research solutions from the best academic institutions at home and around the worl.. Working with more than 100 post-secondary institutions, over 6,000 companies, and the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, they build partnerships that support industrial and social innovation in Canada.

About L'Oréal Canada

L'Oréal Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of L'Oréal Group, the largest cosmetics company in the world. Headquartered in Montreal, the company had sales of $1.2 billion in 2019 and employs more than 1,450 people. The company holds a portfolio of 37 brands, encompassing all aspects of beauty, and is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, salons, pharmacies, drugstores, and branded retail. L'Oréal Canada, whose operations are carbon neutral, supports the L'Oréal Foundation's programs such as L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science, which has promoted the advancement of women in science in Canada since 2003, Beauty for a better life, a social reintegration program in hairdressing for immigrant women since 2017, and the recently launched Women in Digital support program.

About the Canadian Commission for UNESCO

The Canadian Commission for UNESCO serves as a bridge between Canadians and the vital work of UNESCO—the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. By promoting UNESCO values, priorities and programs in Canada and by bringing the voices of Canadian experts to the international stage, the Commission contributes to a peaceful, equitable and sustainable future that leaves no one behind.

About the France Canada Research Fund (FCRF)

The France Canada Research Fund (FCRF) is a flagship instrument of French-Canadian scientific cooperation, created in 2000 by the Embassy of France in Canada and a consortium of 16 Canadian universities. In its 19 years of existence, the FCRF has funded more than 300 joint research projects. Today, with 20 member universities, it continues to support some 20 new projects each year led by French and Canadian teams that are collaborating for the first time.

