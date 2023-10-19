Canada's number one beauty company is marking a milestone in its rich history

by putting innovation in the spotlight and celebrating the beauty that moves the

world

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - This fall, Canada's #1 beauty company, L'Oréal Canada, will celebrate its 65th anniversary. To honour this major milestone and its French heritage, technology and innovation will be put in the spotlight via an immersive augmented reality exposition at Montréal's Arsenal Contemporary Art, entitled "Notre-Dame de Paris: the Augmented Exhibition." This exhibition, launching on November 3, 2023, will feature the architectural wonder and a French national treasure, Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, and will celebrate the creative influence of new technologies. Previously exhibited in Paris, Berlin, Shanghai, and Washington, D.C., this L'Oréal Groupe initiative aligns with the company's wider commitment to create the beauty that moves the world, with a focus on inclusive beauty experiences, innovation, and sustainability. Now, thanks to L'Oréal Canada, consumers can enjoy this impressive exhibit for the first time on Canadian soil.

An Verhulst-Santos, President and CEO of L’Oréal Canada, Photo Credit: Benedicte Brocard (CNW Group/L'Oréal Canada Inc.) Lancôme’s HAPTA device, the world’s first handheld computerized makeup applicator, Photo Credit: DVNA Studio/Lancôme (CNW Group/L'Oréal Canada Inc.) Notre-Dame de Paris: The Augmented Exhibition, Montréal (rendering) (CNW Group/L'Oréal Canada Inc.)

Notre-Dame de Paris at Arsenal: A Tech-Forward Immersion into French Heritage

An immersion in augmented reality, the "Notre-Dame de Paris" exposition will showcase innovations powered by tech, while paying homage to more than 850 years of French history embodied by an iconic landmark, the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral. Visitors will have the opportunity to scan, navigate and explore the exposition via personalized Histopad tablets, allowing them to travel through time and discover 360-degree reconstructions of the iconic and historic site. The exposition will also host a temporary dedicated "Beauty Tech" pop-up space (open by invitation only on November 1 and 2) designed to spotlight L'Oréal Canada's personalized, sustainable and inclusive advances in technology.

65 Years of Purposeful, Empowered Beauty

Established in 1958, L'Oréal Canada has differentiated itself throughout its history by its unique portfolio, empowered teams, and a commitment to creating the beauty that moves the world. Today, the company is focused on its sense of purpose, such as inclusive beauty experiences, innovation, data-driven decision-making, and sustainability, placing value on its passionate teams and embracing continuous evolution to stay at the forefront of the beauty industry.

The company's next chapter is being overseen by An Verhulst-Santos, President and CEO of L'Oréal Canada, who was appointed in July 2021 as the first female President and CEO of the subsidiary. With both a personal and professional passion for tangible social impact, Verhulst-Santos' ambition is to continue building on the business' remarkable track record and lead it into its next era, with a focus on empowerment, accountability, and co-creation.

An Verhulst-Santos, President and CEO of L'Oréal Canada, says, "For 65 years, our business has been dedicated to one sole vocation: beauty. Today, on this milestone occasion, I am focused on how our company can continue to shape a future with fair treatment, access, advancement and opportunities for all. Our goal for tomorrow is to continue to offer the best of beauty in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility to satisfy all beauty needs and desires in their infinite diversity. I'm proud to lead a company that inspires such a strong sense of purpose each day, and I look forward to the next chapter in our quest to create, define and celebrate the future of beauty. By putting our resources into emerging technologies that democratize access to smarter and more sustainable beauty, we have an incredible opportunity to enable everyone to enjoy beauty more equitably and on their terms."

The Future of Beauty: Diverse, Ultra-Personalized and Fueled by Innovation

The next generation of beauty services will revolve around addressing consumer tensions that exist today, fueled by innovation, nurtured by green sciences and powered by tech. The beauty of the future will offer more personalization, more experiences and more recommendations tailored to each individual consumer. With more than 4,000 scientists, and 5,900 beauty tech and data experts employed in-house globally, L'Oréal is uniquely equipped to deliver innovation in this area. From AI-powered skincare solutions to personalized makeup devices through to new codes of beauty (inscribed within the Groupe's 'Beauty for Each' strategy), L'Oréal Canada leverages its technological prowess to drive positive impact at a collective and individual level. Key examples of innovation include:

Acting as a digital hub for the L'Oréal Groupe, L'Oréal Canada opened the Groupe's first Business Data Lab in 2022, which focuses entirely on understanding consumers' beauty concerns and helping them on their beauty journeys.

opened the Groupe's first Business Data Lab in 2022, which focuses entirely on understanding consumers' beauty concerns and helping them on their beauty journeys. L'Oréal Groupe's augmented reality and artificial intelligence entity is Toronto -based ModiFace, a testament to the tech talent in Canada . ModiFace provides its AI-powered technology to enable the first virtual try-ons for cosmetics, colouring and skin diagnosis.

-based ModiFace, a testament to the tech talent in . ModiFace provides its AI-powered technology to enable the first virtual try-ons for cosmetics, colouring and skin diagnosis. L'Oréal Canada will launch technology-forward products reshaping the beauty customer journey, including Lancôme's HAPTA, the first ultra-precise smart makeup applicators for physically limited consumers; and L'Oréal Professionnel's WATER SAVER showerhead, which has saved more than 121,989,080 litres of water thanks to patented water fragmentation technology that saves up to 69% water* at the backbar.

will launch technology-forward products reshaping the beauty customer journey, including Lancôme's HAPTA, the first ultra-precise smart makeup applicators for physically limited consumers; and L'Oréal Professionnel's WATER SAVER showerhead, which has saved more than 121,989,080 litres of water thanks to patented water fragmentation technology that saves up to 69% water* at the backbar. Through partnerships with Impact+ and Footsprint, L'Oréal Canada is pioneering digital decarbonization, an effort to minimize the energy impact of data traffic, which is responsible for over half of the digital energy impact worldwide.

is pioneering digital decarbonization, an effort to minimize the energy impact of data traffic, which is responsible for over half of the digital energy impact worldwide. Live professional training in the metaverse––for example, Matrix Canada's Tonal Control Pre-Bonded collection launch which enabled wider access to product launches and educational experiences.

*Water flow reduction compared to average salon flow in France

L'Oréal Canada By the Numbers

L'Oréal Canada devotes all its energy and skills to a single business: beauty. The company is a top-10 L'Oréal Groupe subsidiary, as well as the undisputed #1 beauty player in Canada.

40 brands under its portfolio.

1,450 employees from over 80 nationalities.

63% of the managers are women.

4 sites including a Montréal headquarters, factory and distribution centre in Ville Saint-Laurent , and Toronto sales office.

, and sales office. 19 years as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers, and honoured as Canada's Top Employer for Young People, Montréal's Top Employer, and Forbes Best Employer in Canada .

About L'Oréal Canada

L'Oréal Canada is a subsidiary of the L'Oréal Groupe, the world's leading beauty company, managing 40 iconic beauty brands. Celebrating 65 years in Canada, L'Oréal Canada operates a head office, a plant and a distribution centre in Montreal, and employs more than 1,450 people from 70 nationalities. Products are available across all distribution channels including hair salons, department stores, mass market, pharmacies, medi-spas, e-commerce and more. L'Oréal Canada's commitment to growth is generated through sustainable innovation and driven by the company's L'Oréal for the Future ambition which demonstrates sustainable development across the Groupe's value chain. The subsidiary also actively supports the L'Oréal Foundation's programs such as L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science and Beauty for a Better Life.

