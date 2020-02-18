MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - L'Oréal Canada and its President and CEO, Frank Kollmar, regret to announce the passing of Philippe Dalle, Founding-President of L'Oréal Canada.

It was in the fall of 1958 that the L'Oréal Group decided to open a subsidiary in Canada. "L'Oréal's early years in Canada began very modestly. We built the notoriety of our products during the 60s, slowly but surely, one hair stylist at a time, promoting our only division at the time, L'Oréal Coiffure," Mr. Dalle had said at the subsidiary's 60th anniversary last October 2018.

Philippe Dalle (CNW Group/L'Oréal Canada Inc.)

L'Oréal's adventure in Canada started with Mr. Dalle, who gave his all to it: vision, ambition, excellence, leadership, sensitivity to the profession and respect for collaborators. "His ability to dream allowed him to think big," said Frank Kollmar, President and CEO of L'Oréal Canada. "I would like to offer, on behalf of the entire L'Oréal family, my sincere condolences to the family of Philippe Dalle, who was not only one of the pioneers of the cosmetics industry in Canada, but also a great man with a remarkable vision and strong values, that made L'Oréal Canada one of the most successful L'Oréal subsidiaries worldwide ".

Today, L'Oréal Canada, with its 4 divisions, 37 brands, and sales of $1.2 billion in 2019, has more than 1,300 employees, a head office in downtown Montréal and, a distribution center and manufacturing plant in Ville Saint-Laurent.

Over the past 60 years, thanks to the heritage of Mr. Dalle, L'Oréal Canada has distinguished itself within the Group by its initiatives in sustainable development, in digital strategies, as well as by its innovations and its talent pool, whose expertise is highly sought after by other Group subsidiaries around the world.

Philippe Dalle is survived by his wife, Mia Dalle, his children and many beloved grandchildren. His loss is keenly felt by his friends and colleagues from all over L'Oréal, Quebec, Canada, France and around the world.

