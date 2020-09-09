The Government of Canada supports construction of the new puppet theatre for the city

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Our government is working to ensure our cultural institutions have a positive impact on the lives of Canadians. This is especially true of our younger children, who are our country's future and who will play a role in a more vibrant arts and culture sector in the years ahead.

This is why the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced today an investment of $3.44 million in L'Illusion, Théâtre de marionettes, for the construction of a new building on its current site.

The Government of Canada funding, through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will support the demolition of the existing building, excavation of the land and construction of the new theatre, which will include two halls with seating for 170 people.

This will allow L'Illusion, Théâtre de marionnettes to welcome many more young spectators and offer them innovative experiences, with the help of modern equipment.

Quotes

"I'm delighted with the thought of seeing young spectators from Montréal and the surrounding area enjoying a brand new theatre where they can be introduced to the art of puppetry and explore all kinds of creative worlds. With its modern space, L'Illusion, Théâtre de marionnettes will definitely be able to thrill youngsters and showcase its unique programming like never before."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Building on 40 years of research and creation, we have developed a distinct expertise in puppet theatre. Thousands of spectators from here and everywhere marvel at the shows we create for them. With the strength of experience and the energy of renewal, we are looking to the future and building a space for creation and showcases dedicated to the art of puppetry!"

– Sabrina Baran, Executive Director and Artistic Co-Director, L'Illusion, Théâtre de marionnettes

Quick Facts

Founded in 1979, L'Illusion, Théâtre de marionnettes is a non-profit Montréal organization that creates, produces and stages puppet shows. Its visual and performing arts productions are regularly selected by festivals abroad. The organization also offers creative residencies for puppetry professionals and cultural mediation activities for audiences. Its clientele comprises children aged three to 12 and adults.

The L'Illusion, Théâtre de marionnettes project includes acquiring the land and building that serves as its head office, demolishing the building and constructing a new two-storey building encompassing 767 square metres. Specialized equipment including a lighting system, sound system, stage curtains and video equipment will also be purchased.

The new building will have common areas (entrance, reception, change rooms, lobby and washrooms), two performance halls (the early childhood hall and children's hall, which will accommodate 50 and 120 seats respectively), technical areas (dressing rooms, laundry room, workshop, green room and storage area), administrative areas and a general support area (janitorial and waste/recycling).

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

Associated Links

