Parapan Am bronze medallist to make Paralympic debut

Paris 2024 Paralympic Games takes place August 28 to September 8

OTTAWA, ON, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Kyle Tremblay has been nominated to compete for Canada in Para archery at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games this August, the Canadian Paralympic Committee and Archery Canada announced Friday.

Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team – PARA ARCHERY

Kyle Tremblay has been nominated to compete for Canada in Para archery at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. PHOTO: Canadian Paralympic Committee (CNW Group/Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships))

Kyle Tremblay – Deep River, ON

Tremblay will be appearing at his first Paralympic Games. Last fall, he made his major Games debut at the Parapan Am Games in Santiago, Chile. Winning the bronze medal in the men's compound open – in a winner-take-all tiebreaker finish – his performance earned Canada a quota spot in the event for Paris.

The podium finish capped a strong comeback season for Tremblay last year, who holds the current Canadian record in his category with a qualification score of 703 (out of a possible 720). After missing three years due to illness, Tremblay returned in 2023 to compete at his third career world championships (2017, 2019, 2023), where he was Canada's top qualifier before falling in the first elimination rounds.

Most recently, Tremblay picked up a bronze medal at the Para Pan American Championships in Sao Paulo, Brazil in April.

"Competing at my first Paralympic Games will be the biggest highlight and achievement in my archery career," said Tremblay. "I have been preparing for this event since coming back to the sport in 2023, knowing that if I put everything I had into it, I could make it. Everything I have learned and had to overcome on my journey to get here has given me the best insight and confidence in myself and has also taught me how I need to prepare for such a big and prestigious event.

"Although it has taken me longer to get here than I had hoped, I feel that overcoming all the setbacks and putting in the sweat and hours of hard work has given me even more physical strength and mental fortitude to be more prepared for my Paralympic debut. I have always pushed myself to set the bar high, and I am so honoured and proud to represent Canada in archery at the 2024 Paralympic Games!"

Para archery will take place August 29 to September 5 at Esplanade des Invalides in Paris. The men's compound open is scheduled for August 29, 30, and September 1.

"I was lucky enough to witness Kyle's incredible victory in the bronze medal match at the Parapan Am Games last fall, and it is an honour now seven months later to welcome him to his first Paralympic team," said Josh Vander Vies, co-chef de mission, Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team. "It is Kyle's perseverance, dedication, and passion for archery that has brought him to this career pinnacle, and we can't wait to cheer him on again in Paris."

"Congratulations to Kyle on being nominated for his first Paralympic Games," said Karolina Wisniewska, co-chef de mission, Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team. "Competing at your first Games is always special, and I encourage him to take it all in, enjoy and savour the experience, and know that the entire team will be behind him the whole way."

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will take place August 28 to September 8 in Paris, France. Canada is expecting to send a team of approximately 140 athletes.

Prior to being officially named to the Canadian Paralympic Team, all nominations are subject to approval by the Canadian Paralympic Committee. The current list of nominated athletes can be found HERE. The approved final roster will be announced closer to the start of the Games.

