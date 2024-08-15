COQUITLAM, BC, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Communities in the Lower Mainland are coming together to complete flood improvements along the confluence of the lower Coquitlam River and the Fraser River after a joint investment of more than $19.9 million from the federal and provincial governments, Kwikwetlem First Nation, and Coquitlam.

This was announced by MP Ron McKinnon, MLA Rick Glumac, Councillor John Peters, and Mayor Richard Stewart.

With rising water levels and increased rainfall due to climate change, the flooding risk is increasing for slakəyánc IR1, the regional transportation network, Mayfair Industrial Park in Coquitlam, and within ƛ̓éxətəm Regional Park. Through this project, the Kwikwetlem First Nation and Coquitlam will upgrade the area's existing flood protection network and construct enhanced dikes. The project will also strengthen fish habitat and install new flood boxes to support water connectivity through the dike and local drainage system and to prevent back flow.

Quotes

"Investments in disaster mitigation infrastructure are essential to building more adaptable, resilient communities. Kwikwetlem First Nation and Coquitlam's coordinated improvements to flood mitigation infrastructure will help them collectively adapt to the challenges posed by climate change while protecting what matters most to their communities."

Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam – Port Coquitlam on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Extreme weather events such as flooding are becoming more common, threatening communities, people and wildlife in British Columbia. Through the joint flood mitigation program, we are working with Kwikwetlem First Nation and Coquitlam to protect our communities and sacred sites from climate-related threats. These infrastructure improvements will provide a lasting defence against flooding and preserve local fish habitats, to make it safer for both people and ecosystems."

The Honourable Bowinn Ma, B.C. Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness

"Our community of slakəyánc has faced significant flood risks for many years. The funding support from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program will help to protect our community from the growing risks of flooding along the confluence of the Coquitlam and Fraser Rivers. Investing in climate adaptation is crucial to safeguarding our people and the lands we have cared for since time immemorial. This funding will allow us to work in partnership with the City of Coquitlam to upgrade critical flood protection infrastructure for our Nation and the surrounding region. Together, we are building a safer and more resilient future for everyone."

Councillor John Peters, Emergency Management, Kwikwetlem First Nation

"Municipalities and First Nations are on the front line of responding to the impacts of climate change, witnessing first-hand the devastating effects of flooding on communities across the Province. The City is grateful for the grant funding that supports our continued flood mitigation efforts, undertaken in close partnership with the kʷikʷəƛ̓əm. Our collective action in planning and preparing for flood events underscores our shared commitment to safeguarding our communities, and reducing the risks they face. "

His Worship Richard Stewart, Mayor of the City of Coquitlam

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $11,487,350 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of British Columbia is investing $4,827,684 , Kwikwetlem First Nation is contributing $992,966 , and Coquitlam is contributing $2,670,000 .

This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, over 125 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in British Columbia with a total federal contribution of more than $555 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $390 million .

with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Green Infrastructure Stream

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/gi-iv-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/prog-proj-bc-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations, B.C. Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, 250-880-6430; Jonathan Helmus, Director Utilities, City of Coquitlam, 604-927-6226, [email protected]; Jenn Wint, 604-671-7976, [email protected]