Kruger Products Names Three More Restaurant Bathrooms to the Cashmere UltraLuxe® Bathroom Guide™

"In our country's most prestigious restaurant scenes, the bathrooms are an extension of the customer experience, which is why we're proud to honour three more restaurants that do justice to the 'UltraLuxe' name," said Susan Irving, CMO at Kruger Products. "At Kruger Products, we are all about making everyday life more comfortable for Canadians, which makes Cashmere UltraLuxe® – our softest, most luxurious toilet paper – the ideal symbol of luxury and comfort."

The Cashmere UltraLuxe® Bathroom Guide™ rates restaurant bathroom excellence on a set list of criteria, including lighting, amenities, comfort, and more. Bathrooms scoring 70 and over secure the prestige of being awarded 1, 2, or 3 Fleurs, the "Fleur distinction," and a listing in the official guide. The Fleur distinction, unique to Cashmere UltraLuxe®, is inspired by the bathroom tissue's unique embossing pattern:

1 FLEUR (70-79) Luxurious experience. Worth a look.

2 FLEURS (80-89) Beyond expectations. Worth a photo opp.

3 FLEURS (90-100) Outstanding and gasp-worthy. Worth stopping at the bathroom first.



The new inductees were given the following ratings: Mott 32 (3 Fleurs), Blue Bovine (2 Fleurs), and Daphne (1 Fleur).

"This restroom transcends mere functionality, becoming an essential extension of the guest experience that embodies the restaurant's brand and meticulous attention to detail", said Nadia Di Donato, Vice President, Creative Director of Liberty Entertainment Group/Blue Bovine. "The ultra-modern design, featuring private stalls and a unisex trough-style wash area, offers a contemporary twist on the rustic ambiance of a classic steakhouse washroom. High-end materials—such as natural stone, floor-to-ceiling bronze mirrors, and sultry mood lighting—transform the space into an experience all its own, leaving a lasting impression."

There are many ways to build a luxury bathroom experience, and for the UltraLuxe Bathroom Guide, our judging panel considered every fine detail. In addition to Susan Irving, Lynda Reeves, one of Canada's leading interior design personalities, and Erin Hershberg, a lifestyle reporter with experience in fashion, design, and food, reviewed nominations to determine the latest Toronto restaurants inducted into the Cashmere UltraLuxe® Bathroom Guide™.

Designed to celebrate and highlight restaurant bathrooms exemplifying the ultimate in luxurious customer experience, the Cashmere UltraLuxe® Bathroom Guide™ launched this Spring with three inaugural Toronto inductees: DaNico (3 Fleurs), Piano Piano (2 Fleurs) and And/Ore (2 Fleurs).

"Entering such a dynamic culinary scene, we looked to bring a certain level of excellence throughout the entire experience at Mott 32", said Romano Castillo, General Manager of Mott 32. "From the moment you walk in, to the moment you exit, the look and feel of a place should leave a lasting impression. We are thrilled that Cashmere has recognized this and created a guide to showcase restaurants beyond its food and couldn't be more honoured to be included as the newest inductees."

Toronto is just the first stop for the Cashmere UltraLuxe® Bathroom Guide™ with additional cities being added in 2025. Canadian consumers and venues are invited to nominate their favourite restaurant bathrooms using the hashtag #UltraluxeBathroomGuide or online at www.UltraluxeBathroomGuide.ca. Nominated bathrooms will be evaluated by the Cashmere UltraLuxe® Bathroom Guide™ panel, with the potential for those achieving the highest scores to receive a coveted fleur.

