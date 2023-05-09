Kruger Products Maintains Gold Standard Best Managed Companies Distinction

2023 is the sixth consecutive year the Company has made the Best Managed Companies list

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Kruger Products is named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for the sixth consecutive year, requalifying for the Gold Standard distinction for the third time. Kruger Products first earned its place on the Best Managed Companies list in 2018.

The Canada's Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies, through a rigorous evaluation by an independent judging panel on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture, commitment, capabilities, innovation, governance, and financial performance.

"This is not only a celebration and honour of our operational accomplishments, but it is a testament to our exceptional team who live our purpose of making everyday life more comfortable, every day," said Dino Bianco, CEO, Kruger Products. "Together, we've created a winning environment where our people can be their best and excel in their careers, and, in turn, enable the Company to grow and lead the market."

The 2023 recipients of the Best Managed Companies designation share common themes such as having a people-centric culture, targeting effective ESG strategies, and accelerating operational digitization.

"This year's Best Managed winners displayed courage, resourcefulness, and creativity as they explored new avenues for advancement," said Lorrie King, partner, Deloitte Private and co-leader for Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "We're extremely proud to recognize the impressive achievements of companies such as Kruger Products in this particularly rapidly evolving business world. Their successes demonstrate the importance of strong leadership and forethought in driving long-term growth."

About Kruger Products Inc.

KPI is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPI serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels® and Scotties®', as well as Bonterra™. In the U.S., KPI manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPI has approximately 2,800 employees and has been named a Greater Toronto Area Top Employer for 11 consecutive years. The Company operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca .

About Canada's Best Managed Companies Program

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners what have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

