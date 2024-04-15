Kruger Products Launches the Exclusive and Esteemed Cashmere UltraLuxe® Bathroom Guide™

Cashmere UltraLuxe® Bathroom Tissue introduces the Fleur rating system, recognizing some of the most beautiful restaurant bathrooms in Toronto in the Cashmere UltraLuxe® Bathroom Guide.™

TORONTO, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Starting today, Toronto restaurant-goers will have a new rating system to consider with the launch of the Cashmere UltraLuxe® Bathroom Guide™, an exclusive ranking of some of the best restaurant bathrooms in the city. For decades, restaurants have been awarded for their food, with no one setting the standard for the most visited room in the house: the bathroom! The Cashmere UltraLuxe® Bathroom Guide™ was designed to celebrate and highlight restaurants exemplifying the ultimate in luxurious customer experience.

The Cashmere UltraLuxe® Bathroom Guide™ rates restaurant bathroom excellence on a set list of criteria, including lighting, amenities, comfort, and more. Bathrooms scoring 70 and over will secure the prestige of being awarded 1, 2, or 3 Fleurs, and a listing in the official guide. The Fleur distinction, unique to Cashmere UltraLuxe®, is inspired by the bathroom tissue's unique embossing pattern:

1 FLEUR (70-79) Luxurious experience. Worth a look.

2 FLEURS (80-89) Beyond expectations. Worth a photo opp.

3 FLEURS (90-100) Outstanding and gasp-worthy. Worth stopping at the bathroom first.



The first three inaugural inductees to the curated guide are DaNico (3 Fleurs), Piano Piano (2 Fleurs) and And/Ore (2 Fleurs) in Toronto. These restaurants received high acclaim on all ratings categories to earn their spot in the Cashmere UltraLuxe® Bathroom Guide. ™

"When we found out that we were in the inaugural Cashmere UltraLuxe® Bathroom Guide™, we were super excited. Listen, to be recognized for anything is amazing. But truthfully now, it just inspires me to want to design the next [bathroom] even more," said Victor Barry - CEO, Chef & Co-Founder from Piano Piano.

The Cashmere UltraLuxe® Bathroom Guide™ will release additional top-rated bathrooms in Toronto later this year. In the future, consumers and venues will be invited to nominate their favourite Toronto restaurant bathrooms using the hashtag #UltraluxeBathroomGuide or online at www.UltraluxeBathroomGuide.ca. Nominated bathrooms will be evaluated by the Cashmere UltraLuxe® Bathroom Guide™ panel on a set list of criteria, with the potential for those achieving the highest scores to receive a coveted fleur.

"Celebrating and recognizing some of Canada's most beautiful restaurant bathrooms is a natural extension of our country's amazing culinary scene," said Susan Irving, CMO at Kruger Products. "We are very cognizant to the importance of consumer experience, which makes Cashmere UltraLuxe® - our softest, most luxurious toilet paper – the perfect lead for this guide and the soon-to-be coveted Fleur distinction."

Toronto is just the first stop for the Cashmere UltraLuxe® Bathroom Guide™ with additional cities being added in 2025.

For more information, visit www.UltraluxeBathroomGuide.ca.

About Kruger Products

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®', White Swan®, and Bonterra®. Kruger Products has approximately 2,200 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C104904) production facilities in Canada. For more information, visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

