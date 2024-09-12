KRUGER ANNOUNCES $32M INVESTMENT IN KAMLOOPS TO IMPLEMENT NEW TECHNOLOGY TO MAKE NEXT-GENERATION SPECIALTY PULPS

Made with significantly less chemicals, new ultraclean pulp grades

will target fast growing markets in North America and Asia

KAMLOOPS, BC, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Kruger Inc. announced today a $32.4 million investment at its Kamloops Pulp Mill to implement innovative technology to diversify its product portfolio and expand into fast growing markets. In addition to improving Kruger Kamloops' competitiveness, performance, and environmental footprint, this initiative will contribute to securing 340 jobs at the Mill, as well as 1,000 indirect jobs in B.C.

This project was announced during a press event held at the Kruger Kamloops facility in the presence of the Honourable Brenda Bailey, B.C.'s Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation; Eric Ashby, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Kruger Inc.; Roman Gallo, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Kruger's Pulp and Paper Division; and Irene Preto, General Manager of the Kamloops Pulp Mill.

The governments of Canada and British Columbia are contributing $5 million each to this project through the Investments in Forest Industry Transformation (IFIT) program (Canada) and the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund.

Quotes:

"This federal government is supporting cutting-edge technologies and good jobs in British Columbia's forestry sector. Contributions to Squiala PWC and Kruger Kamloops through NRCan's Investment in Forest Industry Transformation Program will help create and preserve jobs in the region while expanding its supply of high-value forestry products in a changing market. By partnering with provinces, territories, and First Nations, we can strengthen and maintain the long-term sustainability of the forest sector." The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Canada

"Since the start of the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund, wood manufacturers around the province have been launching new business lines and mill upgrades, supporting local jobs. We will continue to act, together with workers, communities and companies to create the opportunities needed in the forestry sector so everyone in B.C. can benefit from a strong and sustainable economy." – The Honourable Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests of British Columbia

"Forestry is foundational to B.C., and we're pleased to partner with Kruger so they can boost their competitiveness, expand into growing markets, and support hundreds of good forestry jobs. We'll continue investing alongside industry, communities and workers to build a strong, sustainable forestry sector now and for the long term." – The Honourable Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation of British Columbia

"We are very grateful for the financial support from the IFIT program and the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund. We're especially excited to implement an innovative technology that will optimize our manufacturing processes, improve our environmental footprint, and reinforce Kruger's position as a competitive supplier of high-quality, ethically sourced and sustainably sound specialty pulp." – Irene Preto, General Manager, Kruger Kamloops

Significant environmental benefits

Kruger Kamloops' new pulp washing system will enhance the plant's effectiveness and significantly reduce inorganic material and talc in the finished product. The process will also result in a notable reduction in bleaching chemical usage.

This technology will be combined with advanced controls and AI-based capabilities to ensure that the pulp consistently meets the most stringent requirements for specialty products that require ultraclean pulp.

Slated for completion in 2026, the project will enable Kruger Kamloops to ramp up production of ultra-clean pulp from 43,000 MT in its first year up to more than 115,000 MT annually in its third year and beyond.

About Kruger

Founded in Montréal in 1904, Kruger Inc. is a major provider of tissue products, 100% recycled containerboard, corrugated packaging, pulp and paper products, renewable energy and cellulosic biomaterials. The Company is also a leader in paper and paperboard recycling in North America. A privately held family company, Kruger Inc. has 6,000 employees and its facilities are located in Québec, Ontario, British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the States of Tennessee, Maine, New York, Virginia, Kentucky and Rhode Island. www.kruger.com

