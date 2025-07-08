KORT Payments Announces Strategic Partnership with Tilled Inc. to Deliver a Unified Embedded Payments Experience to ISVs Across North America

TORONTO, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - KORT Payments (KORT), a leading omnichannel payments provider, and Tilled Inc., a pioneer in PayFac-as-a-Service technology, today announced a strategic long-term partnership set to redefine how independent software vendors (ISVs) and other SaaS platforms manage and scale their payments infrastructure across the United States and Canada.

KORT's enterprise-grade payment stack, supported by a leadership team with decades of proven success, integrates into Tilled's next-generation platform to deliver a frictionless, end-to-end solution, unlocking the benefits of optionality, automation and monetization for vertically focused ISVs.

"This partnership marks an important milestone in KORT's growth journey," said Joel Leonoff, Chairman of KORT Payments. "By combining our deep fintech expertise with Tilled's advanced platform, we're delivering a comprehensive solution that empowers ISVs to simplify operations, accelerate growth and expand into new vertical segments and markets."

The newly integrated, bi-directional platform solution will deliver a best-in-industry, omnichannel experience with full payment method optionality and vertical-specific functionality, supporting ISVs across high-growth sectors including digital commerce, healthcare and wellness, automotive, travel and hospitality, and B2B services.

"Our goal at Tilled has always been to remove the traditional barriers software companies face when trying to facilitate payments," said Caleb Avery, Founder and CEO of Tilled Inc. "Partnering with KORT gives us the opportunity to serve a wider market while offering a turnkey experience that's scalable, flexible, and built for the long term."

Following KORT's recent acquisition of Paysafe's direct marketing business, this new relationship with Tilled will serve to further accelerate KORT's market expansion and reinforces its commitment to enabling significant business value for ISVs navigating the embedded payments space.

About KORT Payments

KORT Payments (KORT) is a specialized omnichannel payments provider. Its core purpose is to enable businesses to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in compliance, risk management, and payment processing.

KORT is powered by its innovative full-stack, enterprise-grade platform and led by a seasoned management team. For more than 25 years, this team has been leading the charge in global e-commerce and payment processing.

KORT is a customer-focused business dedicated to enhancing partner and customer satisfaction and building strong relationships.

For more information about KORT Payments, please visit www.kortpayments.com.

