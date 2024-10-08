KORT PAYMENTS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW BOARD MEMBERS, ONE OF WHOM WILL ALSO SERVE AS CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER

THE STRATEGIC APPOINTMENTS UNDERSCORE THE COMPANY'S AGGRESSIVE INTERNATIONAL GROWTH STRATEGY

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - KORT Payments (KORT), a leader in specialized omnichannel payments, is pleased to announce two significant leadership appointments to help support its ambitious expansion in the payments industry. Hiep Tran, a seasoned entrepreneur and expert in eCommerce and integrated payments, and Daniel Kornitzer, a respected FinTech leader and strategic advisor, have both joined the KORT Board of Directors, and Tran has also been named Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).

As CSO, Hiep Tran will oversee all strategic initiatives related to KORT's US market rollout. Tran previously co-founded Meritus Payments, which was sold to Paysafe Group in 2014, and later served as a senior executive at Paysafe. He brings decades of experience in card-not-present and risk management solutions and is also widely recognized for his entrepreneurial achievements and extensive industry relationships.

Tran will join Daniel Kornitzer, a FinTech veteran and pioneer, on KORT's Board of Directors. Kornitzer, a thought leader in payments innovation and technology, held senior executive positions at Paysafe and acts as advisor to FinTech companies across the globe.

"We are thrilled to welcome both Hiep and Daniel to KORT. Hiep's entrepreneurial spirit and deep industry relationships, combined with Daniel's track record of innovation and international payments expertise position KORT for remarkable growth. Their insights will strengthen our ability to deliver industry-leading solutions and expand our presence in key markets," said Joel Leonoff, Chairman and CEO of KORT Payments.

Tran and Kornitzer have known and worked closely with the existing executive team for 10 and 25 years respectively, ensuring a seamless transition into their new roles. KORT continues to fortify its leadership with established industry veterans as it scales its operations and sets a new standard for differentiated commerce solutions.

About KORT Payments

KORT Payments (KORT) is a specialized omnichannel payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in compliance, risk management, and payment processing.

KORT is powered by its innovative full-stack, enterprise-grade platform and led by a seasoned management team. For more than 200 years collectively, this team has been leading the charge in global e-commerce and payment processing.

KORT is a customer-focused business dedicated to enhancing partner and customer satisfaction and building strong relationships. It partners with its customers to pair its risk tolerance with their unique processing needs.

For more information about KORT Payments, please visit www.kortpayments.com.

SOURCE KORT Payments

Media Contact: Zenergy Communications, [email protected]