KORT PAYMENTS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE DIRECT MARKETING BUSINESS FROM PAYSAFE DIRECT LLC

Acquisition Propels KORT into US Market Executing on Aggressive Growth Strategy

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - KORT Payments (KORT), a specialized omnichannel payments provider, delivers on its aggressive growth strategy with the acquisition of the direct marketing payment processing business from US-based Paysafe Direct LLC. This transaction propels KORT into the US market and gives the company ownership of existing reseller and merchant contracts, leading technology, and key employees.

"The acquisition of Paysafe's direct marketing payment processing business represents a quantum leap for the company and aligns with our commitment to providing innovative solutions across North America," said Joel Leonoff, Chairman of KORT Payments. "The KORT team has extensive experience in managing complex industry verticals and has proven success in this sector."

Hiep Tran, KORT's Chief Strategy Officer and Board member further commented: "I am thrilled to be re-engaging with the original business I successfully founded and managed for many years. The transaction highlights KORT's continued dedication to seizing high-potential opportunities in industry verticals that our team is familiar with."

KORT is well-positioned for growth and the company remains committed to rapid expansion, technological innovation, and delivering exceptional value to clients and partners in the ever evolving fintech sector.

About KORT Payments

KORT Payments (KORT) is a specialized omnichannel payments provider. Its core purpose is to enable businesses to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in compliance, risk management, and payment processing.

KORT is powered by its innovative full-stack, enterprise-grade platform and led by a seasoned management team. For more than 25 years, this team has been leading the charge in global e-commerce and payment processing.

KORT is a customer-focused business dedicated to enhancing partner and customer satisfaction and building strong relationships.

For more information about KORT Payments, please visit www.kortpayments.com.

