KOOTENAY RESOURCES INC ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING OF $300,000

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Kootenay Resources Inc. ("KSR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a non-brokered private placement of up to 6,000,000 Flow Through units at a price of $0.05 per unit raising aggregate proceeds of up to $300,000. Each unit shall consist of one common share. Proceeds received from the private placement will be used for the development of the company's resource properties and general working capital requirements.

The securities to be issued under the private placement will be offered by way of private placement in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Quebec, and such other jurisdictions as may be determined by the Company, in each case, pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws.

The private placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals. The shares to be issued under the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day from Closing.

About Kootenay Resources Inc.

KSR is an exploration company actively engaged in the exploration and discovery mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada.

On behalf of the board of directors of the Company:

James McDonald,

Director

For further information: For additional information, please contact: James McDonald, Director at 403-880-6016; Raj Kang, Director at 604-601-5650