Kootenay Resources Provides Update on Two Times Fred Gold-Silver Property, located in the Nechako Plateau Region within the Northern Interior of British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Kootenay Resources Inc. (TSXV: KTRI) (the "Company" or "KTRI") is reviewing over $4.3 million dollars of work conducted on Two Times Fred (the "Property") while it was under option to Centerra Gold (KB) Inc. from 2020 to 2023.

Although the option agreement was terminated in late 2023, KTRI's current compilation of all data to date suggests that significant potential has been uncovered. As a result, the Company is planning additional work for the Property.

The work currently under review by KTRI, outlined below, has led to the discovery of a new vein district in the Nechako Plateau with the following highlights:

Low sulfidation vein system

3.0 kilometers by 1.0 + kilometers in extent

Open along strike and depth

All veins encountered are anomalous in gold over the 3 by 1 kilometer area

Multiple veins with four drilled at wide spacing

Blind veins discovered in drilling

90% of holes intercepted anomalous gold and to a lesser extent silver in veins.

Highs to 12.8 gpt gold and 170 gpt silver

Individual veins traced for 1.3 kilometers and open along strike

All veins drill tested open at depth and along strike

Drill density is very low leaving lots of potential

More blind veins likely

Work to date on the Property includes:

9,956 meters of core drilling in 41 holes

965 meters of reverse circulation drilling in 6 holes

64.5 line kilometers of Induced Polarization

71.3 line kilometers of Controlled Source Audio Magneto Tellurics (CSAMT)

96.5 line kilometers of VLF-EM

2,317 line kilometers of magnetics and Mobile MT

Lidar survey

18 trenches with 244 channel samples

KTRI's CEO James McDonald stated "We are extremely pleased with the progress made by our previous partners at Two Times Fred and thank them for their professional work. Incredibly all veins contain anomalous gold and remain open along strike and to depth. Despite the fact over 40 holes have been drilled, the drill density remains very low as there are so many veins over an extensive area. All the veins drilled require follow up drilling. And at the same time the potential for the discovery of new veins is very high. We look forward to sharing updates on the exploration work conducted by Centerra Gold once our ongoing review is complete."

About the Two Times Fred Property

The property hosts a newly discovered and recognized vein district with excellent potential for gold-silver deposits. Gold and silver mineralization occur in quartz veins in Eocene aged volcanic rocks of the Endako Group of basalts. Petrographic and mapping work indicates surface exposure is at the top of the epithermal system as evidenced by outcropping scinter and other indicative textures. This leaves the entire vein system intact for exploration.

Background

Kootenay Resources Inc's stated mission is the discovery a Tier One deposit and as such KTRI focuses on those areas with demonstrated geologic potential for such deposits. The company is exploring its flagship Moyie Anticline property in southern British Columbia and on its generative program including several promising gold-silver-copper properties in the Nechako plateau of central British Columbia. Kootenay Resources Inc. welcomes partners for exploration projects and currently has one mineral property under option to Centerra Gold (KB) Inc. and three projects under option to fellow junior exploration company Rokmaster Resources Corp.

Qualified Persons

The KTRI technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf of KTRI by Dale Brittliffe, P.Geo, V.P. Exploration for KTRI, a Qualified Person.

About Kootenay Resources Inc.

KTRI is an exploration company actively engaged in the exploration and discovery mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company was formed as a spin-out of Kootenay Silver Inc in which prospective Canadian assets were transferred to Kootenay Resources Inc. The transaction was completed in October of 2021, Kootenay Silver currently holds 5.4 million common shares of KTRI.

On behalf of the board of directors of the Company:

James McDonald,

Director

