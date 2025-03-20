Kootenay Resources Announces Drill Targets at Sweet Spot Advance Search for Tier One Deposit on Moyie Anticline Project

VANCOUVER, BC, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Kootenay Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "KTRI") is pleased to announce plans to advance the Sweet Spot Pb-Zn-Ag +/- Cu property on the Canada/USA border 15 kilometers east of Yahk, British Columbia. The property forms a non-contiguous portion of the company's large Moyie Anticline Project - an early stage Pb-Zn-Ag +/- Cu exploration program designed to discover tier one deposits in the Belt Super Group Rocks. Rocks known to host tier one deposits such as Sullivan (lead, zinc and silver), the Couer D'Alene (silver, copper, lead, zinc), and Montanore (copper, silver).

Figure reproduced from Heinson et.al (2018) study of deep crustal MT response over the the world class Olympic Dam IOCG deposit. “C” = Conductive, “R” = Resistive responses showing remarkable correlation between deep conductive zones with near-surface mineral deposits. (CNW Group/Kootenay Resources Inc.) Section reproduced from Thompson , R, 2021 “Technical Report on the Sweet Spot Property, BC, Canada (Fig 31.1, pp52) Image shows 2D MT Inversion for the 2017 Teck survey (BC Assessment Report #37326). The two images represent different starting resistivities and show discrete near surface conductive anomalies down dip (east) of historical hole 91-1. Also of note is a large conductor , the top of which was not tested by historical hole 91-2. (CNW Group/Kootenay Resources Inc.)

The journey to a Tier One discovery.

To date work on Moyie Anticline Project has identified numerous high priority mineral targets, one of which is Sweet Spot.

High priority drill target at Sweet Spot with potential for a large silver, lead, zinc base metal discovery. One of several identified on the Moyie Anticline Project.

KTRI work results in a high priority target at Sweet Spot;

Large undrilled conductive zones.

Significant lead, zinc and silver mineralization in a historic drilling.

Extensive alteration and soil geochemistry.

The size of the conductive area and its association with anomalous mineralization and alteration make this a high priority target for drill testing and the discovery of a large silver-base metal deposit.

Innovative approach

KTRI is applying existing technologies in an innovative way to make the next tier one discovery.

The science

Research work in Australia using deep seeing Magnetotelluric ("MT") surveys shows large tier one deposits sit atop 'super' deep, broad conductive zones that are tens of kilometers deep. This includes Olympic Dam one of the largest deposits in the world. (see diagram).

using deep seeing Magnetotelluric ("MT") surveys shows large tier one deposits sit atop 'super' deep, broad conductive zones that are tens of kilometers deep. This includes Olympic Dam one of the largest deposits in the world. (see diagram). Similar research in Canada shows the large gold camps in the Archean greenstone belts have similar deep conductive zones.

shows the large gold camps in the Archean greenstone belts have similar deep conductive zones. Apply research break throughs and unique limonite fracture geochem sampling with portable XRF machines (used to measure metal content) with existing technologies to enable economic/efficient assaying of thousands of samples for the refinement of drill targets from vast areas of prospective geology at a regional-scale.

The approach

Run MT surveys at wide spaced intervals to find the deep conductive zones within which tier one deposits may be found

Once the deep conductors are located do further MT to find shallow conductors that may be large Tier one base metal deposits

Combine with existing knowledge of mineralized structures, historic showings, the innovative XRF sampling program and over 100 man years of experience in the KTR team.

The result

Four areas of potential with deep seated MT conductors/feeders have been identified to date

Within these 4 areas are multiple shallow MT conductors which could be base metal discoveries waiting to be drilled.

Seven MT conductors are of a size to be Tier one sized discoveries

They are associated with various alteration, structural and mineralization features associated with base metal systems in the Purcell basin.

Sweet Spot is one of these targets identified

Next for Sweet Spot

3D imaging of the existing MT data to accurately locate the MT anomalies.

Drill the anomalies.

KTRI conducted MT surveys to expand on and refine previously identified conductors associated with lead and zinc anomalies at surface and drill holes and to determine if these conductors sit over super deep (tens of km) feeder type conductive zones. Such deep conductive zones are shown to host shallower tier one deposits and mines such as Olympic Dam in Australia.

The program was successful on both counts in refining large pre-existing conductors and showing they sit within super deep conductive zones over 30 km in depth. The pre-existing conductors are associated with previously discovered mineralization including drill hole C-91-01, designed to test a Zn-Pb soil anomaly. It hit 16.9 meters grading 0.46% combined Pb-Zn from 165.09m downhole including 9.3 meters grading 0.73% combined Pb-Zn from 165.09 meters, and a deeper interval of 105.8 meters averaging 0.26% Pb Zn from 235.86 meters downhole. These long, highly anomalous intersections of disseminated sulphide mineralization from this hole were never followed up with subsequent drilling. They are also potentially up dip of the largest and strongest conductor identified by the MT work.

Sweet Spot covers 1,165 hectares of Lower and Middle Aldridge Formation rocks belonging to the Meso-Proterozoic Belt-Purcell Supergroup, an ancient basin sequence of sedimentary rocks known to host giant mineral deposits such as the Sullivan Pb-Zn-Ag mine in Kimberley, BC.

The project was originally staked as the Canam property by Cominco in 1989 and was explored until 2000. In 2009 the Kennedy group of prospectors; founders and key figures within KTRI staked the ground and explored up to 2016 when Teck Resources signed an option agreement. Teck explored the project until 2020 at which time the property was returned. The property is now owned 100% by KTRI.

Cominco's early exploration at Sweet Spot included geological mapping, soil and rock sampling and HTEM / UTEM geophysical surveys culminating in the delineation of two targets and the completion of four drillholes.

Teck's exploration between 2016 and 2020 included relogging and examination of the historic drill core, additional mapping and rock chip sampling and, in 2017, a MT survey comprising a single east-west line of close spaced stations across the property and subsequent 2D inversions of the data.

Review of the historical MT data indicates that drill hole C-91-01 tested an area just above a small conductive anomaly providing strong argument to follow up this hole with additional drilling. Hole C-91-02 drilled some distance to the east primarily as a stratigraphic hole is shown to have terminated above a strong, sub-vertical conductor.

KTRI's CEO James McDonald stated "Sweet Spot represents a highly prospective target, Cominco's historical hole C-91-01 is one of the best examples of disseminated base metal mineralization in the area and we believe our interpretation of the combined body of work indicates the property is highly prospective for intercepting massive sulphide mineralization with a subsequent drilling program."

Background

Kootenay Resources Inc. was formed by the spin out of Canadian properties from Kootenay Silver. Kootenay Silver remains a large shareholder. The mission statement of KTRI is to discover Tier One deposits. The first step of which is to explore geologic areas with demonstrated potential for such deposits.

The flagship Moyie Anticline property in southern British Columbia is one such area as is the Nechacko plateau of central British Columbia where KTRI has several promising gold-silver-copper properties. KTRI welcomes partners for exploration projects and currently has two mineral properties under option to Thompson River Metals Company, a fully owned subsidiary of Centerra Gold Inc. and three early-stage exploration projects under option to fellow junior exploration company Rokmaster Resources Corp.

Qualified Persons

The KTRI technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf of KTRI by Dale Brittliffe, P.Geo, V.P. Exploration for KTRI, a Qualified Person.

References: Figure 1 above is reproduced from; Heinson G, Didana Y, Soeffky P, Thiel S, Wise T. The crustal geophysical signature of a world-class magmatic mineral system. Sci Rep. 2018 Jul 13;8(1):10608. doi: 10.1038/s41598-018-29016-2. PMID: 30006539; PMCID: PMC6045595.

About Kootenay Resources Inc.

KTRI is an exploration company actively engaged in the exploration and discovery mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company was formed as a spin-out of Kootenay Silver Inc in which prospective Canadian assets were transferred to Kootenay Resources Inc. The transaction was completed in October of 2021, Kootenay Silver currently holds 5.4 million common shares of KTRI.

On behalf of the board of directors of the Company:

James McDonald,

Director

