Kootenay Resources Reports Continued Review of Two Times Fred Drill Results

VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Kootenay Resources Inc. (TSXV: KTRI) (the "Company" or "KTRI") continues the compilation and review of $4.0 million dollars of work conducted on Two Times Fred, Nechako Plateau Region, British Columbia, while under option as disclosed in the news release of March 27, 2025.

Two Times Fred is a discovery and recognition of an epithermal vein system made over several years. The continuing overview of exploration conducted on the system reveals:

Two primary vein trends with one striking north-northeast and the other northeast. All are steep dipping

The two sets make up a classic structural pattern often seen in vein systems possibly indicative of strike slip movement.

Numerous veins occur with 5 principle veins to date Borrow Pit Saki Hidden Hand Gold Hill Shinju

The Shinju and Gold Hill are northeast trending veins

Saki, Hidden Hand and Borrow Pit are north-northeast trending veins.

Click here to view an image of the vein traces

The northeast trending veins:

Gold Hill Vein

Strike length of outcrop about 250 meters, in drill intercepts up to 800 meters with probable 1,100-meter strike indicated by magnetics

Steep to vertical dip.

Only 7 drill holes

Open in all directions

5 of 6 holes hit gold mineralization over 0.1 gpt gold.

Wide spaced holes over 800 meters length

Two fences 150 meters apart and then single holes 350 meters and 700 meters further northeast respectively.

One lone hole 2XF-21-0036 intercepted Vein at 300m vertical depth from surface.

vertical depth from surface. Most holes less than 150 to 200 meters vertical depth.

Shinju Vein

Probable strike of 1,500 meters

10 holes

Lightly drilled

8 holes on two fences only 900m apart; one single hole in between those fences and another single hole 300m northeast along strike

apart; one single hole in between those fences and another single hole northeast along strike All holes hit vein with anomalous gold

Veins open in all directions

Deepest intersection to date is 265m from surface (2XF21-0031)

The north-northeast trending veins:

Borrow Pit Vein

Strike length in outcrop up to 650 meters with a further potential strike of 1,300+ meters indicated by magnetic trend and intercept in hole 2XF 21-0021

Only three holes drilled along 1,300 meters

Two are anomalous in gold and one missed the vein.

Saki Vein

Strike length in outcrop about 300 meters, in drilling 1,300 meters and as indicated by magnetics 2,000 meters

Wide step outs of 400 and 500 meters

Possible hole 2XF-21-0026 hit Saki Vein extending drilled length to 2,150 meters. More drilling required to confirm correlation.

8 to 10 holes drilled depending if 2XF-21-0026 and 21-0030 are Saki vein

All holes anomalous and open along strike and to depth

Hidden Vein

Potential 1000 meter strike based on outcrop, two possible drill intercepts and magnetic signature.

Possible hits in two drill holes 2XF-21-0017 and 2XF-15-07.

A blind vein uncovered in an access trail.

Other veins or vein trends include Western and outcrops near 800 meters east of Gold Hill Vein. It is probable further exploration work will reveal more veins.

KTRI will continue to update on the data review as it prepares plans for the project.

Background

Kootenay Resources Inc's stated mission is the discovery a Tier One deposit and as such KTRI focuses on those areas with demonstrated geologic potential for such deposits. The Company is exploring its flagship Moyie Anticline property in southern British Columbia and on its generative program including several promising gold-silver-copper properties in the Nechako plateau of central British Columbia. Kootenay Resources Inc. welcomes partners for exploration projects and currently has one mineral property under option to Centerra Gold (KB) Inc., and three projects under option to fellow junior exploration company Rokmaster Resources Corp.

Qualified Persons

The KTRI technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf of Kootenay by Dale Brittliffe, P.Geo, V.P. Exploration for Kootenay, a Qualified Person.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Kootenay Resources Inc.

KTRI is an exploration company actively engaged in the exploration and discovery mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company was formed as a spin-out of Kootenay Silver Inc in which prospective Canadian assets were transferred to Kootenay Resources Inc. The transaction was completed in October of 2021, Kootenay Silver currently holds 5.4 million common shares of Kootenay Resources.

