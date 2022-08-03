Kootenay Expands Claims at Mystery Project, 50km South of Houston, Central British Columbia

Mystery project totals 12,193 hectares in Shelford Hills area of Central B.C.

New Claims expand on prospective ground already held by Kootenay

Historical and current exploration support the potential for Mystery to host a Blackwater-style epithermal system.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Kootenay Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Kootenay") is pleased to announce the staking of additional mineral claims at the Mystery Project, located 50 kilometres south of Houston B.C. in the northern Nechako plateau region of Central British Columbia. The new mineral concessions were staked in response to recent prospecting activities targeting the region's potential for a Blackwater-style epithermal system and increase Mystery's surface area to 12,193 hectares in 14 mineral claims. The Mystery project adds to an impressive portfolio of grass-roots exploration properties in the region already held by Kootenay.

The Nechako plateau is an underexplored yet highly prospective region, specifically targeted by the Company's generative program since 2014. Work to date has produced several high-quality grass-roots discoveries. The most advanced property is the "Two Times Fred", a large, low-sulphidation gold-silver vein system under option to a Centerra Gold Inc. subsidiary ("Centerra"). (see News release dated May 30, 2021).

Kootenay's crews continue to prospect and sample Mystery as part of a larger campaign to advance the Company's portfolio of Nechako properties during the 2022 exploration field season.

Mystery Project

Situated in the Shelford Hills area south of Houston B.C., the Company considers the project prospective for a Blackwater style epithermal system or a transitional porphyry/epithermal system similar to that of the historical Equity Silver Mine. The project is underlain largely by Cretaceous aged Kasalka Group volcanic rocks. Local granodiorite to monzonite intrusions and younger volcanic units are also recognized. The property was first identified during the 1960s by regional stream sediment program which yielded silver and zinc anomalies in the area now referred to as Mystery. Subsequent years saw sporadic exploration targeting either porphyry copper or intermediate to low-sulphidation epithermal mineralization. In additional to extensive alteration zones and geochemical anomalies, historical geophysics returned both interesting magnetic anomalies and I.P. chargeability anomalies worthy of follow up.

Qualified Persons

The Kootenay technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf of Kootenay by James McDonald, P.Geo, President, CEO & Director for Kootenay, a Qualified Person.

About Kootenay Resources Inc.

KSR is an exploration company actively engaged in the exploration and discovery mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada.

On behalf of the board of directors of the Company:

James McDonald,

Director

No Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this news release has been prepared as at August 2, 2022. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expected", "may", "will" or similar terms.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Kootenay as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by law, Kootenay expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Kootenay 's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

SOURCE Kootenay Resources Inc.

For further information: James McDonald, Director at 403-880-6016; Raj Kang, Director at 604-601-5650