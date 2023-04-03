Kobo Resources Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Edward Gosselin, Chief Executive Officer, Kobo Resources Inc. ("Kobo Resources" the "Company") (TSXV: KRI), and his team joined Robert Peterman, Vice President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate the company's listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and to open the market.

Kobo Resources Inc. is a growth-focused gold exploration company with a compelling new gold discovery in Cote d'Ivoire, one of West Africa's most prolific and developing gold districts, hosting several multi-million-ounce gold mines. The Company's 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project ("Kossou") is located approximately 20 km northwest of the capital city of Yamoussoukro and is directly adjacent to one of the region's largest gold mines with established processing facilities.

