Knix revolutionizes shapewear industry with first-ever customizable collection

"The global shapewear industry is targeted to reach over $3 billion by 2031, and I'm proud that Knix offers the first and only customizable shapewear to the market," says Joanna Griffiths, Founder and President of Knix. "With fashion and style ever-evolving it can be hard to find the right undergarments that keep up, so we're thrilled to unlock this new staple for every person's wardrobe."

Knix brings its newest innovations with cutting-edge technology to every product offered in this collection, reinforcing their commitment to meet the diverse needs of their customers. The new Scoop Neck Shaper Bodysuits which feature built in bra support, are offered in full back or thong, can be customized by cutting the back to lower the back plunge area. There are three sections that customers can cut along allowing three depth options depending on their needs, all without compromising on the smoothing, contouring, and lifting benefits.

The new Open Bust Mid-Thigh Shaper Bodysuit, can be customized by lowering the back by up to 12 inches while being worn, and the thigh area can be shortened by 2-6 inches to accommodate short garments and/or slits. The open bust allows customers the option to wear their go-to bra (our favorite being the WingWoman) or allow the versatility for extra low necklines.

"We're so thrilled to offer customers the first-of-its-kind, customizable shapewear!" says Jules Power, Senior Design Director at Knix. "True to Knix, these new designs have undergone rigorous wear-testing, performance improvements, and have addressed feedback to ensure we're always meeting the needs of our customers."

The new shapewear collection is offered in sizes XS - XXXXL++ in colors Black, Warm Sand and Sola, with prices starting at $90 USD/ $115 CAD. All products are available in retail locations across Canada and the United States, as well as online at www.knix.com and www.knix.ca.

About Knix

Founded in 2013 by Joanna Griffiths, Knix is the leading inclusive leakproof intimates and apparel brand in North America. Through innovative design, rigorous product testing and a community-first approach, Knix, and teen brand Kt by Knix, are designed to empower people at every age and every stage to live unapologetically free. The industry-disrupting bestsellers range from underwear, shapewear, activewear, loungewear, swimwear and bras available up to 44H. For more information visit knix.com or follow @knix and @ktbyknix on social media.

