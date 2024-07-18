MONTRÉAL, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Chantal Kistabish, Chief of the Abitibiwinni First Nation, Lucien Wabanonik, Chief of the Nation Anishnabe of Lac Simon, Dylan Whiteduck, Chief of Kitigan Zibi Anishnabeg, Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit, and Michael Sabia, President and CEO of Hydro-Québec, signed an agreement in principle regarding the past and future relationship between these communities and the state-owned corporation.

The parties have formally undertaken, in accordance with specific provisions, to negotiate in good faith and with respect a settlement of past disputes relating to the installation and operation of Hydro-Québec facilities and equipment on the Nitakinan of the First Nations signatories. The common objective is to begin negotiations in Fall 2024.

Further, the parties have agreed on parameters of a community consultation process applicable to the study of new Hydro-Québec projects on the Nitakinan.

This agreement between Kitigan Zibi, Abitibiwinni, Lac Simon and Hydro-Québec allows for the negotiation of the final agreement, which will specify the nature and scope of compensation related to the past, in addition to the terms of collaboration for the future.

In 2021, Hydro-Québec undertook a major shift in its approach to the First Nations and the Inuit, allowing for the conclusion of reconciliation agreements in connection with its existing facilities.

Joint declaration of the parties:

The partners in the agreement invite all Anishnabeg First Nations to adhere to the established framework and take part in the final negotiation, in keeping with the respect of their ancestral rights on their respective nitakinan.

Quotes:

"The Nitakinan of Abitibiwinni was transformed in the mid 20th century by the installation of a hydropower reservoir and transmission equipment in the upper stretch of the Rivière des Outaouais. We look forward to the possibility of restoring justice to our ancestors and to future generations."

Chantal Kistabish, Chief of the Abitibiwinni First Nation

The dikes, reservoirs and related infrastructures installed on our Nitakinan since 1948 have created vast expanses of water and transformed the land and water environments that remain at the core of our culture, our traditions, and our food source. Hydro-Québec's openness gives us hope for the future of our First Nation.

Lucien Wabanonik, Chief of the Nation Anishnabe of Lac Simon

"The Kitigan Zibi Nitakinan was impacted by numerous hydroelectric projects starting in 1915. We are delighted with Hydro-Québec's willingness to negotiate a fair and equitable settlement regarding the changes made to our living environment."

Dylan Whiteduck, Chief of Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg

This agreement is another great step that I hope will allow us to move forward in our nation-to-nation negotiations to ensure a better future for generations to come."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit

"To achieve Quebec's energy transition, we need to strengthen relations with Indigenous communities. With this agreement-in-principle, we are paving the way for promising partnerships that are essential to the success of tomorrow's energy projects and to Quebec's decarbonization."

Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region

Economic reconciliation rests on an acknowledgement of the past and an openness to settlement, as well as on collaboration and – potentially – equity investment in future projects. I am grateful to Kitigan Zibi, Abitibiwinni and Lac Simon for taking this first step toward reconciliation with us.

Michael Sabia, Hydro-Québec

Information: Hydro-Québec, [email protected], (514) 289-5005; Lucien Wabanonik, Chief of the Nation Anishnabe of Lac Simon, [email protected], (819) 355-9084