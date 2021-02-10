Rich, Golden-Orange Hue Invites the World to Unite, Delivers Warmth To Any Kitchen

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Humans are craving a sense of community more than ever before. Honey, the KitchenAid 2021 Colour of the Year, has arrived to answer that call. A warm and rich hue with a golden-orange undertone, the new colour radiates positivity and warmth. Available today for small appliances, including the iconic Artisan Stand Mixer and K400 Blender, Honey serves as an invitation to experience the sweetness that is born from coming together even when it is necessary to stay apart.

Research shows that maintaining connections with loved ones has become consumers' highest priority.1 Yet, in a time when we're more digitally linked than ever, and the world's dependency on virtual interactions grows, fostering meaningful relationships has become a more complex undertaking. Through it all, when we gather in the kitchen and at the table, interactions go beyond digital, and real human connection is restored. The colour Honey is a reminder that together, we can uplift communities, foster harmony and allow the sweetness of humanity to shine through.

"For KitchenAid, it has become increasingly evident that the warmth of humanity is paramount," said Jon Bellante, KitchenAid global marketing director. "Honey isn't just a product we use in recipes around the globe; it's an invitation to connect and a reminder of the joy that comes from collaboration. Through the colour Honey, KitchenAid offers everyone a new way to bond over making while bringing an extra touch of warmth directly to their countertops."

With the annual KitchenAid Colour of the Year, the brand aims to spark inspiration in the kitchen through its design and colour leadership, which first began when KitchenAid launched colour products in 1955. Today, Colour of the Year allows the brand to dissect, interpret and most importantly, preserve the trends and cultural leanings of a unique moment in time through the power of colour.

"Over the past year, we've seen that Canadians are craving a sense of community and comfort more than ever before," said Julie Cluff, director, Sales and Marketing, KitchenAid Canada. "With Honey, KitchenAid marries the sweetness of togetherness with a golden-orange shade consumers are already naturally gravitating towards."

With the release of its 2021 Colour of the Year in the iconic Artisan Stand Mixer and K400 Blender, KitchenAid seeks to deliver a sense of community and comfort directly to the kitchen. The stand mixer offers consumers endless possibilities to enhance their everyday experiences, while the K400 Blender has the power to handle the toughest blender recipes for smooth, great tasting creations. The K400 Blender and Artisan Stand Mixer are now available at KitchenAid.ca.

K400 Blender (available in Honey)

(KSB4026HY) – MSRP ($299.99)

Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (available in Honey)

(KSM175PSHY) – MSRP ($629.99)

Through Honey, KitchenAid is giving everyone a new way to connect over making while illuminating the sweetness that is born in the kitchen.

About KitchenAid Brand

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and its first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars.

