NEW SURVEY FROM KITCHENAID SPILLS THE BEANS ON CANADIANS QUIRKY COFFEE HABITS

The study, coinciding with the recent launch of the KitchenAid® Espresso Collection in Canada, reveals Canadian coffee lovers drink coffee not just because they like the taste (68%), but out of necessity too, with a quarter claiming they can't start their workday (26%), eat breakfast (22%) or leave the house (21%) until they've had a coffee. A third (37%) even admit they couldn't go more than one or two days without a good cup of 'joe'.

With coffee in high demand across Canada, many Canadians are looking for ways to enjoy their favourite brews without breaking the bank. Half of Canadian coffee drinkers (53%) visit coffee shops as a nice little treat or to get a beverage they would not make for themselves at home (34%), with brewed coffee (44%), iced coffee (31%) and lattes (29%) topping the list of preferred coffee orders. However, with the average Canadian coffee drinker spending approximately $504 per year on coffee outside of the home, it's no surprise a third (32%) limit how much coffee they buy to help them stick to their budgets.

In light of these observations, over half of Canadians (57%) believe investing in a good coffee machine or espresso machine is worth it in the long run. "It's clear from the results that coffee is not only a daily ritual for many Canadians, but also a necessity, and we are excited to offer a product that makes brewing coffee at home affordable and enjoyable," said Janice Ryder, Country Manager, KitchenAid Canada. "From the Canadians who need a coffee before brushing their teeth, to those who need one before working out, KitchenAid Espresso Machines are designed with premium, yet simple-to-use features that make it easier than ever to make your favourite barista-style coffee at any time from the comfort of your own home."

The KitchenAid® Espresso Collection, including one semi-automatic espresso machine with burr grinder and three fully-automatic espresso machine offerings, are rooted in innovation, design and craftsmanship, with the goal to make at-home espresso feel effortless, elevated and exciting. All machines across the portfolio are also Quiet Mark certified as some of the quietest machines in the category, allowing you to start your mornings peacefully with an espresso machine that grinds and brews quietly.

More Facts from the Survey

Based on coffee intake, Alberta could be deemed Canada's most caffeinated province, with coffee drinkers consuming two or more cups of coffee a day (69%), closely followed by coffee drinkers in Ontario (67%), while Ottawa and Halifax coffee lovers lead the caffeine charge on the city level, with over two thirds (78% and 76% respectively) drinking two cups or more per day.

To celebrate the launch of the Espresso Collection, KitchenAid teamed up with Caitlin Campbell, specialty coffee roaster and founder of Street Brew, to develop custom recipes inspired by provincial coffee preferences uncovered within the study, including the Iced Pumpkin Latte featuring a pumpkin spice cold foam topping for Alberta, a Hot Peppermint Latte made with cocoa powder and Oat Milk (optional) for British Columbia, a Shaken Iced Honey and Maple Coffee with a caramel drizzle for Ontario, and lastly, a Maple Espresso Con Panna for Quebec.

For more information about the KitchenAid Espresso Collection visit kitchenaid.ca.

