Inspired by Nature and Designed to Awaken Culinary Exploration, Evergreen Brings the Beauty of the Outdoors Right to Your Countertop

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, KitchenAid® introduces the latest addition of the brand's Design Series Stand Mixers: Evergreen. Evergreen is a deep forest green with a lush matte finish, the brand's first true walnut wood bowl, brass accents and more. Evergreen brings the beauty of nature to your countertop as it connects you with the outdoors every time you enter the kitchen.

KITCHENAID RELEASES THE BRAND’S FIRST TRUE WALNUT WOOD BOWL IN THE 2024 DESIGN SERIES STAND MIXER: EVERGREEN (CNW Group/KitchenAid Canada)

"Evergreen marks a first for the brand as it introduces outdoor elements to the iconic Stand Mixer like never before," said Chad Ries, Global Brand Marketing Director at KitchenAid Small Appliances. "KitchenAid appliances are designed to engage all your senses and rekindle the excitement, connection and inspiration found all around us. Evergreen was inspired by the natural elements that make us feel connected to the outdoors. By bringing those powerful emotions into the home, Evergreen inspires makers to come alive every time they set foot in the kitchen."

KitchenAid® Design Series Stand Mixers blur the lines between appliance and art through unique colour, finish, and materials, allowing unmatched potential for creative expression. Evergreen embodies the intersection of culinary, design, and nature with its monochromatic grounding colour, true walnut wood bowl, and unique debossed leaf design on a brass plated hub cover.

"Creating Design Series Stand Mixers is a beautifully challenging process because we want the design elements to reflect current trends, but also spur fresh perspectives for makers," said Brittni Pertijs, Colour, Materials and Finish Design Manager at Whirlpool Design. "Evergreen is all about awakening one's creative spirit by bringing the wonder of the most powerful and vivid elements of nature into your kitchen space."

Beyond its aesthetic benefits, Evergreen encourages makers to take inspiration from their outdoor exploration and transform it into culinary exploration through recipes that allow natural ingredients to come alive in every dish. Ground yourself in natural elements of Evergreen available on KitchenAid.ca.

2024 Design Series Evergreen Stand Mixer KSM180WSEG - $999.99 1



About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.ca or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAid_CA.

1 The listed price may differ from actual selling prices in your area.

