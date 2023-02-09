"When a Hibiscus flower blooms, it attracts hummingbirds, butterflies, and dragonflies alike thanks to its nectar. A shared interest can truly bring together all walks of life." said Julie Cluff, Director, Sales and Marketing, KitchenAid Canada. "This inspired the energetic 2023 Colour of the Year, Hibiscus. Hibiscus exemplifies the creative exchanges that we see between Makers across the world, everyday, around their collective passion for experimentation in the kitchen."

With the annual KitchenAid Colour of the Year, the brand aims to spark inspiration. Each year, it provides an opportunity to use the power of colour to comment on global trends and culture, while inspiring those in the kitchen and beyond.

"We've been tracking the evolution of the colour pink since 2017," said Brittni Pertijs, lead colour, material & finish designer, KitchenAid. "Beginning with Millennial Pink and advancing to deeper hues as of late, pink is bringing boldness to life in its colour and energy. We took that as the spark to create Hibiscus. Hibiscus is a colour that draws us to something exciting."

The 2023 Colour of the Year attracts everyday makers around the world to step into the kitchen and try something new. The stand mixer offers makers endless possibilities to enhance their everyday experiences, while the K400 Blender has the power to handle the toughest blender recipes for smooth, great-tasting creations. The K400 Blender and Artisan Stand Mixer are now available at KitchenAid.ca.

