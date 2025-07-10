Kinitics Automation Wins $100,000 Grant Award from Rose Rock Bridge to Accelerate U.S. Market Expansion for the KVA38 Valve Actuator

VANCOUVER, BC, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Kinitics Automation Inc., a leading innovator in advanced motion control solutions using shape memory alloy (SMA) technology, has been awarded a $100,000 grant from Rose Rock Bridge. The program, backed by regional commercial partners Devon Energy, Williams, ONEOK, and H&P, creates a platform for collaborative innovation between technology companies and established operators. The funding recognizes Kinitics' successful participation in the 2025 Rose Rock Bridge cohort, where the company sought an entry point into the U.S. market for its flagship KVA38 Valve Actuator.

Presenting to Rose Rock Bridge, Dean Pick, President & CEO explains how the KVA38 Actuator boosts operators' bottom line by keeping what would otherwise be vented emissions in-the-pipe. (CNW Group/Kinitics Automation Limited)

Support for U.S. Market Expansion

The grant will be disbursed in two tranches and supports Kinitics' commitment to establishing an office in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In addition to the grant funding, Kinitics will receive free access to Gradient, a premier co-working space located in downtown Tulsa, and up to $100,000 in additional in-kind support services through the Rose Rock Bridge Program.

Strong Industry Interest in the KVA38 Valve Actuator

Kinitics' winning pitch at the Rose Rock Bridge Showcase event in Tulsa on May 15th, 2025 garnered the attention of the program's commercial partners, who have expressed interest in exploring near-term pilot deployments of the KVA38 Actuator in their operations. These commercial opportunities mark a significant step in Kinitics' U.S. market entry.

"Winning this grant and engaging with major U.S. operators is a significant milestone," said Dean Pick, President and CEO of Kinitics Automation. "Our goal is to leverage this momentum to bring our KVA38 solution to more sites, supporting operational efficiency and sustainability across the energy sector."

Delivering Low-Impact Actuation with the KVA38

The KVA38 Valve Actuator is engineered to replace traditional pneumatic actuators, offering an all-electric, low-maintenance alternative. Designed with a mechanical spring return for safety, the actuator minimizes environmental impact by eliminating vented emissions associated with pneumatic actuation.

For more information on the KVA38 Actuator, visit www.kiniticsautomation.com/kva38.

About Kinitics Automation

Kinitics Automation, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, is an innovator in motion control solutions, specializing in Shape Memory Alloy (SMA) technology. Known for its proprietary Bundled Wire technology, Kinitics has consistently developed products that set benchmarks in durability and performance. From automotive to energy sectors, Kinitics Automation continues to lead the way in applying SMA to solve complex industrial challenges.

About Rose Rock Bridge

Rose Rock Bridge is the early-stage innovation and investment engine of Oklahoma's largest energy companies. Founded by Tulsa Innovation Labs to establish Tulsa as a national hub for energy entrepreneurship and innovation, Rose Rock Bridge sources, commercializes, and integrates nascent energy innovations with established corporations to solve industry's most challenging pain points. Rose Rock Bridge provides select energy technology startups with funding, access to customers and place-based support in the Tulsa region. For more information, visit www.roserockbridge.org.

For more information on the Rose Rock Bridge award announcement, visit this link.

Media Kit: Photos and additional visual content is available at: www.kiniticsautomation.com/media-resources

SOURCE Kinitics Automation Limited

For more information, please contact: Kinitics Automation Limited, Dean Pick, President & CEO, [email protected], Tel +1-604-304-1181; Media contact person for more information: Ullrich Schade, [email protected], Tel +1-604-644-4914; Kinitics Automation Limited Address: 8430 Fraser St, Vancouver, BC V5X 0A4, Canada, www.kiniticsautomation.com