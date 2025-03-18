Kinitics Automation Partners with CVS Controls Ltd. to Distribute KVA38 Actuators

VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Kinitics Automation, a leader in advanced motion control solutions, announces its partnership with CVS Controls Ltd., a prominent manufacturer and distributor of control valves and associated instrumentation, to distribute KVA38 valve actuators into Western Canada. This partnership marks an important step forward in bringing advanced Shape Memory Alloy (SMA) technology to the forefront of the energy and process control industries.

With a well-established reputation for excellence in the manufacturing and distribution of control valves and related instruments, CVS Controls is uniquely positioned to represent and distribute Kinitics' line of KVA38 globe valve actuators. Through this collaboration, Kinitics Automation will leverage CVS Controls' extensive market reach and industry expertise to make the KVA38 more accessible to sectors requiring reliable, zero-emission, electric valve actuation solutions.

The KVA38 is an electric valve actuator featuring SMA technology, a breakthrough that enables precise linear motion with fail-safe mechanical spring return. This makes it ideally suited for energy and industrial applications, including separators, artificial lift, pressure stations, and other critical systems. By choosing the KVA38, customers gain a dependable alternative to pneumatic actuators, offering significant reductions in maintenance and operational costs while fully aligning with the industry's shift towards lower environmental impact.

The KVA38 represents a new standard in electric valve actuation. Designed to operate on either 24VDC or 120VAC power, it supports both analog (4-20 mA) and MODBUS communication, enabling integration into existing control systems. Its non-emitting design ensures compliance with current methane emission regulations, making it an ideal choice for applications focused on environmental sustainability.

Unlike conventional electric actuators, the KVA38 can operate continuously at 100% duty cycle, achieving zero-deadband throttling without compromising on longevity. The fail-safe feature, provided by a built-in mechanical spring, ensures that the actuator will revert to a closed position in the event of power or signal loss, enhancing safety in critical applications.

"Our partnership with CVS Controls Ltd. represents a significant step in expanding access to the KVA38 actuator across Western Canada," said Dean Pick, President of Kinitics Automation. "With CVS Controls' industry expertise and established distribution network, we can ensure that customers receive a reliable, zero-emission actuation solution that meets evolving industry requirements."

By partnering with CVS Controls Ltd., Kinitics Automation aims to bring the benefits of SMA technology to a broader audience, empowering customers with a high-performance solution that supports both operational efficiency and regulatory compliance. CVS Controls' well-established distribution network and commitment to quality align seamlessly with Kinitics' mission to deliver innovative, reliable motion control solutions.

This partnership underscores both companies' shared dedication to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. As CVS Controls begins representing and distributing the KVA38, industry will gain access to this cutting-edge actuator technology through a trusted and experienced supplier.

Josh Anderson, Business Development Manager at CVS Controls stated "At CVS Controls, we are committed to offering high-quality, innovative solutions to our customers. The KVA38 actuator from Kinitics Automation aligns well with our portfolio, providing an electric actuation solution that supports operational efficiency and environmental responsibility."

Kinitics Automation, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, is an innovator in motion control solutions, specializing in Shape Memory Alloy technology. Known for its proprietary Bundled Wire technology, Kinitics has consistently developed products that set benchmarks in durability and performance. From automotive to energy sectors, Kinitics Automation continues to lead the way in applying SMA to solve complex industrial challenges.

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, CVS Controls Ltd. is a global leader in the manufacturing and support of control valves and instrumentation for industries such as oil & gas, petrochemical, mining, HVAC, and pulp & paper. Their commitment to quality and performance is demonstrated through strict adherence to ISO 9001:2015 standards and ongoing innovation in product design and development. With over 60 authorized representatives in 47 countries, CVS Controls brings decades of experience and industry knowledge to support the diverse needs of the process control industry.

