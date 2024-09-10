Kinitics Automation Introduces the Next Generation of Valve Actuators - the KVA38

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Kinitics Automation, a leading innovator in motion control solutions, proudly announces the commercial launch of its latest product, the KVA38. Designed to meet the stringent demands of the energy sector, the KVA38 is an electric valve actuator that leverages advanced Shape Memory Alloy (SMA) technology that combines precise linear motion with mechanical spring return, setting a new benchmark for performance and reliability.

Innovative Design and SMA Technology

The KVA38 is a high-performance electric valve actuator for energy and process control industries. It uses Shape Memory Alloy (SMA) technology for precise linear motion and strong force. Operating on 24VDC or 120VAC, it supports analog and digital control for easy integration, and it's designed with safety for industrial use. (CNW Group/Kinitics Automation Limited)

The KVA38 is engineered for long life with minimal maintenance and universal compatibility with globe valves, making it an ideal alternative to pneumatic actuators. Utilizing SMA technology, the KVA38 delivers zero-deadband proportional control at 100% duty without sacrificing longevity like conventional electric actuators. Its mechanical spring design provides fail-closed functionality in the event of power or signal loss, enhancing operational safety.

Fully electric, the KVA38 can operate on 24VDC or 120VAC power, and supports both analog (4-20 mA) and serial (MODBUS) control options. This versatile industrial interface allows seamless integration into existing control systems, ensuring efficient and reliable operation.

The KVA38 valve actuator installed at a natural gas facility.

Redefining Process Control in the Energy Sector

As the energy sector transitions away from methane-venting pneumatics, the KVA38 emerges as the optimal all-electric alternative. The actuator significantly reduces maintenance needs and offers the lowest cost of ownership compared to traditional pneumatic or motor-operated valve (MOV) solutions.

The KVA38 is particularly suited for applications in separators, artificial lift, blanket gas, heater treaters, plunger lifts, and dehydrators. Its robust design and comprehensive features make it an invaluable component in modernizing process control in the energy sector.

Advanced Specifications and Compliance

The KVA38 valve actuator is a non-emitting device, fully compliant with regulations targeting methane emissions from natural gas facilities. With versions available in both 24VDC and 120VAC, it is compatible with 1/2 to 2 NPS globe valves and is rated for 100% duty. The built-in positioner with feedback is included as standard equipment and the actuator is rated to operate in temperatures down to -40°C [-40°F]. The actuator's heavy-duty construction is certified for use in Class I Zone 1 hazardous locations across the US and Canada, offering robust performance in challenging environments.

About Kinitics Automation – Advancing Motion Control with Shape Memory Alloy Technology

Based in Vancouver, Canada, Kinitics Automation is a pioneer in motion control solutions, leveraging the unique properties of Shape Memory Alloy (SMA) materials. The company's innovative Bundled Wire technology underpins a range of high-performance Actuators and Piston Pumps. Since its inception, Kinitics has been at the forefront of applying SMA to big problems, achieving industry-first milestones in performance and reliability across millions of cycles. Kinitics Automation continues to set industry standards, driving advancements in sectors including automotive and power generation.

Media Kit: Photos and additional content is available at: www.kiniticsautomation.com/media-resources

Kinitics Automation Limited

8430 Fraser St, Vancouver, BC V5X 0A4

Canada

www.kiniticsautomation.com

SOURCE Kinitics Automation Limited

For more information, please contact: Dean Pick, President & CEO, [email protected], Tel +1-604-304-1181; Media contact person: Ullrich Schade, [email protected], Tel +1-604-644-4914