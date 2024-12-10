Kinitics Automation's KVA38 Actuators Successfully Tested and Validated at Natural Gas Facility

Under the NGIF Emissions Testing Centre (ETC) Program, the KVA38 actuator underwent field testing at a remote natural gas wellsite near Edson, Alberta, owned by Tourmaline Oil Corp. Three actuators were deployed to control critical dump and backpressure valves within a multi-phase separator system. During the trial, the actuators achieved over 10,000 cycles across 160 days of continuous operation. This validation demonstrates the KVA38's reliability and suitability for large-scale deployment in natural gas production facilities.

"Through this successful commercial product trial, the KVA38 has been validated for widespread deployment and adoption," stated Dean Pick, President and CEO of Kinitics Automation. "This initial deployment is estimated to reduce CO2e emissions by 91 tonnes annually, and we are continuing to place additional units in the field to eliminate methane venting from natural gas facilities. The NGIF Emissions Testing Centre Program has been instrumental in de-risking innovative clean technologies like the KVA38, providing field trial opportunities that accelerated the path to commercialization."

Built to withstand harsh operating conditions, the KVA38 is certified for Class I Zone 1 hazardous locations in both the US and Canada. Its robust construction ensures reliable performance in temperatures as low as -40°C, making it ideally suited for remote oil and gas facilities. With compatibility across a range of valve sizes, the KVA38 is well-equipped to meet the diverse needs of energy infrastructure.

Next-Generation Valve Actuation Technology

The KVA38 actuator, Kinitics' latest innovation in valve actuation, leverages Shape Memory Alloy (SMA) technology to deliver precise linear motion and enhanced reliability. As a fully electric alternative to traditional pneumatic systems, the KVA38 eliminates methane emissions while ensuring operational efficiency and environmental compliance. Key features include zero-deadband proportional control, a mechanical spring return for fail-closed functionality during power or signal interruptions, and seamless integration with analog (4-20 mA) and serial (MODBUS) communication protocols. Available in 24VDC and 120VAC power configurations, the KVA38 is engineered for durability and minimal maintenance.

Collaboration Driving Environmental Innovation and Operational Excellence

The successful field demonstration of the KVA38 at a remote natural gas wellsite owned by Tourmaline Oil Corp. marks a significant step forward in reducing methane emissions within the natural gas sector. This achievement highlights the potential for collaboration between innovative solution providers like Kinitics Automation and industry operators to address critical environmental challenges while enhancing operational efficiency. With the KVA38 now commercially available, Kinitics is committed to expanding its deployment to help achieve net-zero emission goals across the energy sector.

About Kinitics Automation

Kinitics Automation is a pioneer in motion control solutions, leveraging the unique properties of Shape Memory Alloy (SMA) materials. The company's innovative Bundled Wire technology underpins a range of high-performance Actuators and Piston Pumps. Since its inception, Kinitics has been at the forefront of applying SMA to big problems, achieving industry-first milestones in performance and reliability across millions of cycles. Kinitics Automation continues to set industry standards, driving advancements in sectors including automotive and power generation.

