Kings Playhouse connects local teen with Syrian refugee youth through art marking World Refugee Day

WHAT: To mark World Refugee Day and to increase awareness of the needs of refugee children, Kings Playhouse is launching "Rahma & Friends - Art Will See Us Through", a seven-week exhibit which features the works of an 11year-old Syrian artist and refugee, Rahma, whose art reflects her dreams, resilience, and life in a refugee camp in Jordan. Her work is complemented by 13-year-old Lauren Graham, an equally talented young painter and writer from Charlottetown. She exhibits her artwork alongside Rahma's and contributes a story written from a dual perspective. The exhibit highlights Rahma's and Lauren's stories as well as the beautiful way that art 'sees us through' difficult emotions, and the meaningful connection between Rahma and Lauren.

WHEN: Saturday, June 19, 2021; 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: Kings Playhouse, 65 Grafton St, Georgetown, PEI

VISUALS:

13-year-old local artist, Lauren Graham

In a gesture of solidarity with Rahma and millions of refugee children, artists from PEI and around the world are contributing their talent to complement and elevate Rahma's and Lauren's works

Performance by Charlottetown singing sensation twins, Ava and Lily Rashed

ATTENDEES:

The Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island

Her Honour Antoinette Perry, Lieutenant Governor of PEI

Peter Bevan-Baker, Leader of the Green Party of Prince Edward Island

His Worship Ed MacAulay, Mayor, town of Three Rivers

Author and war artist, Sharon MacKay

INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE:

Lauren Graham, 13-year-old local artist from Charlottetown, PEI

Haley Zavo, Executive Director, Kings Playhouse

Natja Igney, initiator and curator of the exhibition

Elias Abu Ata, Syria Response Communications Manager, World Vision Jordan

Lindsay Gladding, Fragile & Humanitarian Programs Director, World Vision Canada

MORE INFO:

Digital assets to be made available to media.

Web link: https://kingsplayhouse.com

Social media: @kingsplayhouse1

About Kings Playhouse

The Kings Playhouse (KP) is located in Georgetown in the Atlantic-Canadian province of Prince Edward Island (PEI). Founded in 1887 and headed by Executive Director Haley Zavo since 2015, it is well-known for the high artistic quality of its plays and cultural events, and has also built an enduring legacy as a pivotal part in forging a close-knit community on the small island of 140,000 inhabitants.

About World Vision

World Vision is a relief, development and advocacy organization working to create lasting change in the lives of children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice. Inspired by our Christian values, World Vision is dedicated to working with the world's most vulnerable people regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender. For more information, visit worldvision.ca or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

