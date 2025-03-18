Kindsight launches AI-powered grant writing solution to draft compelling, funder-aligned proposals in minutes

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE and SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Kindsight , the industry-leading fundraising intelligence solution, has announced the launch of Grant Writer. This new AI-powered feature is designed to help nonprofits draft winning grant applications in minutes, powered by insights from leading grant consulting firm Grants Plus . Available through engage, Kindsight's generative AI tool, Grant Writer leverages best practices in grant writing and uses a proprietary database of funding insights to apply proven strategies to maximize funding success.

Grant Writer product images featuring grant proposal draft creator and executive summary. (CNW Group/Kindsight)

"Grant writing is a demanding process. It requires a significant investment of time, specialized knowledge, and a clear understanding of funder priorities," says Ross Beattie, CEO of Kindsight. "This new offering will revolutionize the way organizations obtain grant funding. Whether they aim to streamline their efforts, enhance the quality of their proposals, or boost their success rates, they can do so without the high costs of hiring external grant consultants or dedicated staffing."

Unlike generic grant-writing templates or generic AI tools that use unspecialized information based on publicly available data, Grant Writer is powered by Grants Plus's proprietary database of funding insights from fully awarded grants. Tested and vetted by professional grant writers, its content is designed for accuracy and effectiveness, ensuring proposals are built on proven strategies rather than generic AI outputs.

"We're thrilled to partner with Kindsight on this new product offering–it's been a dream for a long time," says Lauren Steiner, founder and CEO of Grants Plus. "Our partnership combines cutting-edge AI technology with industry-leading grant writing expertise, giving nonprofits an unprecedented advantage in securing funding."

Grant Writer takes the complexity out of grant writing—whether organizations are applying for foundation, corporate, or government grants—making it faster and easier to secure funding. By combining AI with a proprietary database of funding insights, it helps fundraising organizations create compelling, funder-aligned proposals—without starting from scratch. Key features include:

AI-powered proposal generation: Grant Writer automatically crafts a proposal tailored to your organization's mission and the funder's priorities.

automatically crafts a proposal tailored to your organization's mission and the funder's priorities. Data-driven winning insights: Leverages Grants Plus's proprietary database of funding insights from fully awarded grants to apply proven strategies to your grant applications.

Leverages Grants Plus's proprietary database of funding insights from fully awarded grants to apply proven strategies to your grant applications. Expert-vetted accuracy: Nonprofit professionals have tested and validated our AI-generated content to ensure accurate, relevant proposals without generic language.

Nonprofit professionals have tested and validated our AI-generated content to ensure accurate, relevant proposals without generic language. Customizable proposal sections: Customize your proposal sections to match funder requirements for a polished, structured application.

Customize your proposal sections to match funder requirements for a polished, structured application. Editing and refinement tools: Adjust word count or character limits effortlessly to meet funder requirements, with options to shorten or expand text as needed.

Adjust word count or character limits effortlessly to meet funder requirements, with options to shorten or expand text as needed. Easy-to-use interface: Complete with intuitive navigation and structured guidance, it's designed for both experienced grant writers and those new to the process.

Kindsight has also reinforced engage's privacy and functionality with a more powerful AI infrastructure, powered by AWS Bedrock. This ensures more enhanced security, agility, and reliability for engage customers.

These announcements are the latest additions to Kindsight's expansive suite of solutions that help fundraising organizations make a lasting impact within the community they serve. The suite also includes iwave, Kindsight's prospect research product powered by real-time data, and ascend, its purpose-built CRM.

Grant Writer is available as an add-on for engage Professional plans, and included in engage Premium plans.

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

About Kindsight

Kindsight builds technology that helps nonprofits make a difference. For 30+ years, Kindsight has supported fundraising organizations with purpose-built tools and the largest charitable giving database on the market. As a leader in fundraising intelligence, Kindsight leverages real-time data and emerging technologies to help organizations identify and engage with donors, and manage campaigns – at any scale. The holistic platform includes four products, iwave, engage, ascend, and connect, that work together to deliver valuable donor intel and insights, generative AI that builds campaigns and creates meaningful outreach, and a CRM that corrals your donor information and campaign tracking into one place. Connect your story to donors who care about your cause. At any scale. In real time. That's the power of Kindsight. Learn more at kindsight.io

About Grants Plus

Grants Plus is the nation's most trusted and experienced professional grant-seeking firm. Since 2007, they have assisted nonprofit leaders across the country to secure $350 million in grant funding from private, corporate, and government funders. To learn more about Grant Plus, visit grantsplus.com

SOURCE Kindsight