Kick start your summer at Duck Day in Fredericton

Kids can get their faces painted, jump in the bouncy castles, make seed bombs, go critter dipping and more.

We're thrilled to be hosting Duck Day alongside our wonderful partners at the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society, Nashwaak Watershed Association, the Tantramar Wetland Centre and with outdoor interpreter extraordinaire, Ian Smith.

Event details:

Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024

Location: Ducks Unlimited Conservation Centre, 752 Union Street, Fredericton

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

About Ducks Unlimited Canada:

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples, and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca.

For more information, contact Sam Brewster at [email protected].