Kick start your summer at Duck Day in Fredericton

News provided by

Ducks Unlimited Canada

Jun 26, 2024, 10:11 ET

FREDERICTON, NB, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Join Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at our Fredericton Conservation Centre and neighbouring Carleton Park for Duck Day—our first in New Brunswick since 2015.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can grab lunch at the barbecue, and take part in nature walks and guided birding tours led by DUC outreach specialist and well-known naturalist Alain Clavette.

Kids can get their faces painted, jump in the bouncy castles, make seed bombs, go critter dipping and more.

We're thrilled to be hosting Duck Day alongside  our wonderful partners at the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society, Nashwaak Watershed Association, the Tantramar Wetland Centre and with outdoor interpreter extraordinaire, Ian Smith.

Event details:

Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024
Location: Ducks Unlimited Conservation Centre, 752 Union Street, Fredericton
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free

About Ducks Unlimited Canada: 

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples, and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca.

SOURCE Ducks Unlimited Canada

For more information, contact Sam Brewster at [email protected].

Organization Profile

Ducks Unlimited Canada