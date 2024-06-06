TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Kia Communities in Motion proudly unveils seven charities and non-profits across Canada that will receive funding this year, expanding the reach of the program to five new regional markets.

With a commitment to fostering inclusivity and innovation, Kia Communities in Motion continues to empower communities nationwide. In partnership with Community Foundations of Canada (CFC), Kia Communities in Motion is a grassroots initiative that supports local projects that are building inclusive communities through innovative programming that encourages movement.

Elias El-Achhab, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Kia Canada, emphasizes the program's foundational mission: "Kia Communities in Motion is working to advance marginalized groups while promoting holistic community development. At Kia, we want to support mobility not just physically in our vehicles, but also socially, economically, and environmentally, to help communities across the country thrive."

"We are inspired by the transformative power of engaging with and empowering communities," says Andrea Dicks, President at Community Foundations of Canada. "The projects funded demonstrate the vital role of charities and non-profits in driving towards a future where everyone belongs. We look forward to the important impact these projects make in their communities."

CFC has a network of over 200 community foundations across Canada, each with a deep understanding of their local community's needs. This year Kia Communities in Motion is working with five community foundations across the country including:

The seven selected charities and non-profits will address the unique needs of their community and will implement innovative solutions to tackle social challenges, encourage inclusivity and create critical change at the local level. This year's funded charitable organizations include:

Each project is committed to advancing community well-being through innovative, movement-focused approaches. For example:

The Waterloo Region Rural Communities Welcome Newcomers project is a community-driven initiative led by the Kitchener Waterloo Multicultural Centre (KWMC). The project fosters belonging and connections with newcomers in rural areas and seeks to enhance cross-cultural awareness and increase inclusion for newcomers, ultimately strengthening community cohesion and supporting economic growth.

Connecting Horizon's Kahnawake Drive to Succeed project offers driving license and employment support to vulnerable community members aged 18-40, including those with special needs or mental health challenges, providing structured assistance, economic incentives, and ensuring road safety in the Kahnawake Mohawk Territory.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs over 200 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and convenient services through its network of 199 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – 'Movement that inspires' reflects Kia's desire to create the space for you to get inspired and more time to bring your ideas to life. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Youtube, TikTok and Instagram.

About Community Foundations of Canada

Community Foundations of Canada (CFC) is the national leadership organization for Canada's local community foundations. Together with community foundations from coast to coast to coast, CFC helps drive local solutions for national change on the issues that matter most to Canadians. CFC is building a movement that connects community foundations, Canadians and partners to create a future where everyone belongs.

