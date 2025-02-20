OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - For many families, spring break is a time of joy and adventure. Travelling with your children outside the country can bring added complexity, but with a little planning, you'll be able to enjoy a safe and hassle-free vacation.

Here are the top 5 things you should know before jetting off on your family spring break vacation:

There are Travel Advice and Advisories for more than 230 destinations worldwide. (CNW Group/Global Affairs Canada)

1. Research your destination

Just like you'd check the weather before heading out, it's important to research your destination thoroughly before you go.

Start your research by visiting the Government of Canada's Travel Advice and Advisories page for your destination. These pages provide essential information on safety and security at your destination, local laws and customs, health and climate. You'll also find other important information such as local emergency numbers and contact information for the Canadian office serving that destination. Staying informed can help prevent unexpected issues during your trip.

2. Stay connected

Before you set off, sign up with the Government of Canada's Registration of Canadians Abroad service. This free, confidential service allows the government to reach you with updates in case of an emergency.

You should also share your trip details with a family member or friend and leave copies of your important documents with a trusted person back home. Keep a list of emergency contacts, including the nearest Canadian embassy or consulate and the 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre.

3. Check your travel documents

Before you start packing your suitcases, make sure everyone, including your children, has a valid Canadian passport. And don't forget to sign it. Children under 16 can sign their own passport; otherwise, leave it blank.

Even if you know which documents you need to travel, you should still check the Travel Advice and Advisories page for your destination to see if there are any specific requirements you may not have thought of or that might have changed since you last travelled to that destination. There, you'll also find out how long your passport must be valid for and whether you need visas.

4. Determine whether you need a consent letter

A consent letter is crucial for a child travelling outside Canada when one or both parents aren't coming along for the trip.

While it's not a legal must-have in Canada, immigration officials often request the letter when entering or leaving a foreign country or when re-entering Canada. Remember, each country defines a child differently, so any child under 19 years of age or their parent or guardian should carry the original signed consent letter.

5. Get travel interruption and health Insurance

When it comes to travelling, it's always better to be safe than sorry, so don't overlook trip interruption and health insurance. Make sure it covers your children and all your planned activities while abroad. It's a bit like packing a first-aid kit—you hope you won't need it, but it's good to have it just in case.

On the topic of health, don't forget to bring all necessary medications. However, be sure to check local regulations because some over-the-counter and prescription medications legally available in Canada may be illegal in other countries.

Remember, preparation is key to a safe and enjoyable spring break adventure with your family. For more detailed information and resources, visit Children and travel.

Safe travels!

SOURCE Global Affairs Canada