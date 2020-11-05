Kevin Smith Brings Iconic 'Mooby's' Pop-Up Experience to Canada with Kitchen Hub and SkipTheDishes

The entire Mooby's experience will also be brought to life at home for the perfect photo opportunity through delivery exclusively with SkipTheDishes. Canada's largest and most popular food delivery app will be bringing Moo Mains and more right to the doors of loyal fans throughout Etobicoke, downtown Toronto and other cities planned throughout the GTA.

"It's happening! I've always dreamed of bringing the legendary Mooby's to Canadian fans and am thrilled to work with Kitchen Hub and SkipTheDishes to make that happen," says Kevin Smith.

The Mooby's menu will include fan favourites from the franchise, including the Cow Tipper and Hater Totz. For fans who aren't about that meat life, fear not, as there are vegan options like the Beyond Cow Tipper. In addition, Kevin Smith and the Kitchen Hub team have collaborated to bring some menu items with Canadian flare.

The pick-up only experience will begin November 12 at 11:30am at Kitchen Hub's Etobicoke location (935 The Queensway) via Moobyspopup.com ; with delivery available through SkipTheDishes from November 26 to December 9 from 11:30am - 10:00pm daily.

About SkipTheDishes

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com , a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 29,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada.

About Kitchen Hub

Kitchen Hub is Canada's first Virtual Food Hall and home to takeout outlets from some of Toronto's top restaurants. Diners can enjoy offerings from Pai Northern Thai Kitchen, The Carbon Bar, Fresh Restaurants, Greenhouse Juice Co., Ben & Jerry's and The Cheesecake Factory Bakery. Customers can order take-out and delivery from each individual restaurant or add them all to the same order through kitchenhub.ca.

Kitchen Hub provides restaurants with dedicated turn-key kitchen space, optimized for takeout and delivery operations. Kitchen Hub's platform allows restaurants to expand their off-premises sales with low up-front costs, quickly, easily, and profitably. Kitchen Hub's services also include e-commerce & virtual brand consulting, launches, and licensing & pop-up execution.

