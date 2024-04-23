Company announces a sale and distribution agreement with CAB CAN Limited, Inc.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Dry Mott's Inc., doing business as Keurig Dr Pepper Canada ("KDP Canada"), announced today an exclusive long-term agreement with CAB CAN Limited, Inc. for the sale and distribution of Electrolit®, a premium hydration beverage, in Canada. This partnership marks KDP Canada's entry into the sports hydration and dehydration beverage category, reinforcing its commitment to offer innovative products to Canadian consumers.

Crafted with precision and backed by science, Electrolit has become a top 5 trademark in the U.S. sports hydration category, a pivotal segment within refreshment beverages. Leveraging its more than 70-year history and Hispanic heritage, as well as its leading market position in Mexico, the brand has the potential to flourish in Canada as a new option for consumers.

"Building on the continued growth and expansion of our portfolio, we are delighted to enter into sports hydration with a premium option like Electrolit," said Jean Gagnon, Senior Director, Cold Beverages at KDP Canada. "Electrolit is set to transform the way consumers approach hydration by offering a superior solution that goes beyond conventional sports drinks and an alternative for those seeking a comprehensive hydration solution that aligns with an active lifestyle."

Key features of Electrolit include:

Provides rapid hydration to help the body replenish and recover after physical activity, intense heat, and promotes health and well-being.

Scientifically formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for optimal electrolyte absorption and performance.

Will be available in Canada in a range of seven great-tasting flavours, including two zero-sugar options.

As part of this partnership, KDP Canada will leverage its extensive network and expertise in the Canadian beverage industry to enhance the Electrolit brand's presence and accessibility to consumers, thereby establishing itself as a key player in the sports hydration category.

The transition of Electrolit distribution to KDP Canada will take place in early 2024. Other terms of the agreement are not being disclosed.

About Keurig Dr Pepper Canada

Keurig Dr Pepper Canada is a leading beverage company, with a portfolio of more than 70 owned, licensed and partner brands and powerful distribution capabilities to provide a beverage for every need, anytime, anywhere. We hold leadership positions in categories including coffee, tea, soft drinks, juice and mixers, and have the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the country. Our innovative partnership model builds emerging growth platforms in categories such as premium coffee, energy, sports hydration and non-alcoholic beer. Our iconic brands include Canada Dry®, Van Houtte®, Keurig®, Crush®, Dr Pepper®, Mott's® Clamato®, Mott's® Fruitsations®, Timothy's®, Atypique®, and Snapple®. Driven by a purpose to Drink Well. Do Good., our 1,500 employees aim to enhance the experience of every beverage occasion and to make a positive impact for people, communities and the planet. For more information, visit keurigdrpepper.ca and follow us on LinkedIn. To learn more about our commitment to corporate social responsibility, visit keurigdrpepper.ca/corporate-responsibility.

About Electrolit®

Electrolit® manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, or a night of partying. Founded in Mexico in 1950, since, Electrolit® has become revered by athletes & partygoers alike as a recovery drink. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit® aids in the recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Electrolit® is currently offered in national grocery, convenience, and online channels across the country, including Circle K, 7-Eleven, Amazon, and more. Electrolit® is manufactured and owned by PISA® Farmacéutica, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in Mexico and Latin America.

