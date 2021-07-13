Kelseys launches its first hard soda on tap, Route 78, made with Ketel One Vodka

Route 78 is a blend of Ketel One Vodka, dry citrus liqueur, a hint of natural cane sugar and a blend of refreshing spring waters that include natural lemon, lime and grapefruit flavours.

"It was important for us to develop an authentic and unique hard soda in a draught format exclusively for the on-premise occasions while aligning our efforts to raise funds and awareness for a tremendous cause," says Nathan Cameron, Beverage Director Recipe Unlimited. "Route 78 has an incredibly fresh taste profile and delivers an abundance of flavour but finishes with a crisp refreshing finish."

In line with Kelseys' and Ketel One Vodka's ongoing commitment to sustainability, the new cocktail aims to minimize waste and remain carbon neutral by being served on tap. Aligning with the cultural shift across Canada toward a more conscious way of consuming cocktails, the on tap format of Route 78 provides Kelseys' guests a quality, sustainably crafted cocktail with limited waste.

"At Diageo, we are committed to sustainability and making a positive impact in our communities as we work towards a low-carbon future. This includes a commitment to decarbonising our own operations by 2030, and working with our suppliers to halve indirect carbon emissions," said Mark Phillips, Director of Marketing at Diageo Canada. "We're thrilled to collaborate with Kelseys to launch the restaurant's first hard soda on tap, and not only provide consumers the quality and craftsmanship Ketel One Vodka is known for, but do so in a way that reflects our sustainability action plan."

In addition to the launch of Route 78 Hard Soda, with the purchase of any Ketel One Vodka cocktail at Kelseys Original Roadhouse across Canada, the equivalent of one meal will be donated to Food Banks Canada. With a focus on the communities it serves, Kelseys' goal is to donate the equivalent of over 78,000 meals to Food Banks Canada by the end of 2021.

For more information, please visit www.kelseys.ca.

ABOUT RECIPE

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's oldest and largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Milestones, Montana's, Kelseys Original Roadhouse, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, 1909 Taverne Moderne, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at March 28, 2021, Recipe had 25 brands and 1,330 restaurants, 84% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in 11 countries (Canada, USA, Bahrain, China, India, Macao, Oman, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

ABOUT KELSEYS ORIGINAL ROADHOUSE

Kelseys is Canada's Original Roadhouse, since 1978. With over 65 locations across Canada primarily in Ontario, as well as Moncton, New Brunswick and St. Johns, Newfoundland. Inspired by the uninhibited spirit of road tripping and the classic roadhouse, the rules are different at Kelseys. It's where you go to eat how you want to eat, drink what you want to drink and be who you want to be. It's where you fuel your adventurous spirit that craves something a little different - a little more original.

For more information about the Kelseys Original Roadhouse brand story, and our local restaurants and initiatives, visit us at www.kelseys.ca.

Kelseys Original Roadhouse. Original is our Middle name.

ABOUT DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

ABOUT KETEL ONE VODKA

Ketel One Family-Made Vodka is a vodka rooted in authenticity, crafted honoring tradition and sophisticated in taste. Ketel One Vodka is produced in Schiedam, Holland by the Nolet Family, who has been distilling fine spirits for 329 years. Ketel One is crafted using the highest quality ingredients such as 100% non-GMO grain. The super-premium vodka is crafted from small batches using traditional copper pot stills, including the original copper Pot Still #1 after which Ketel One is named, together with modern distillation techniques. In 2008, the Nolet Group and Diageo announced that they had completed a transaction to form a new 50/50 company called Ketel One Worldwide B.V. to own the perpetual exclusive global rights to sell, market and distribute Ketel One® Vodka, Ketel One Citroen® flavored vodka and Ketel One Oranje® flavored vodka. The Ketel One brand is owned by Double Eagle Brands B.V.

ABOUT FOOD BANKS CANADA

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 3,000 food banks and community agencies come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who – last year – made 1.1 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $70 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit http://www.foodbankscanada.ca/ to learn more.

SOURCE Diageo

For further information: For further information and media inquiries, please contact: Shannon Lawler, Director of Marketing, Kelseys Original Roadhouse, [email protected]; Sean Citrigno, Vice President, Colony Project, [email protected]