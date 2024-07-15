TOWN OF ESSEX, ON, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is investing more than $2.7 million in Essex County Road 50 to enhance pedestrian and cyclist safety.

Announced by Irek Kusmierczyk, Member of Parliament for Windsor—Tecumseh, and Mayor of Essex Sherry Bondy, the project will also better connect the road to nature, historic sites, the County Wide Active Transportation System (CWATS) network and trails, and local businesses for the community and visitors. This project also completes the County Road 50 Active Transportation Route along the Erie North Shore, connecting communities from Amherstburg to Point Pelee.

This work also includes constructing 5.7 kilometers of 1.5 metre wide paved shoulders, while installing safety pavement markings and signage along County Road 50 from County Road 41 to Dahinda Drive. Rest stops, benches, and wayfinding signage will be added as well.

Quotes

"Investing in active transportation infrastructure offers numerous benefits for everyone. Improving safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists on Essex County Road 50 is more than just an improvement to our infrastructure, it is a commitment to enhancing the quality of life for our community."

Irek Kusmierczyk, Member of Parliament, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the federal government for their significant contribution to the County Road 50 West Paved Shoulder Project through the Infrastructure Canada, Active Transportation Fund. This project is a vital step towards enhancing safety and accessibility for residents and visitors, promoting active transportation, and contributing to a healthier, more connected community. We are excited about the positive impact this initiative will have on our Town."

Sherry Bondy, Mayor, Town of Essex

Quick Facts

The federal government invested more than $2.7 million this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF).

this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF). Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable, healthy, active, and sustainable travel options.

Investing in active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, such as creating jobs, strengthening the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, ensuring everyone has access to the same services and opportunities, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

